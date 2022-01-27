Budget amendment: FEC approves N3trn for fuel subsidy in 2022

TheFederalExecutive Council (FEC) has approved the total sum of N3 trillion as fuel subsidy for the 2022 fiscal year. This was disclosed by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, at a briefing with newsmen after the weekly Council meeting, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa yesterday. According to her, the Council considered an amendment proposal she presented and resolved to makeadditionalfundingpro-visions to enable the government meet the incremental fuel subsidy request in the 2022 budget.

She disclosed that the sum of N443 billion was appropriated for fuel subsidy up to June this year when the government had initially planned to end subsidy payment until it resolved to suspend its removal on Tuesday. With government resolve to suspend subsidy removal policy for 18 months, the minister said an additional N2.557 billion request would be sent to the National Assembly for approval to augment the projected fuel subsidy in the proposed Budget Amendment Bill. “You’ll recall that in the 2022 Budget, as appropriated, we have made a provision of N443 billion for a subsidy for January to June.

“Having taken into account the current realities; increased hardship in the population, heightened inflation, and also that the measures that needed to be taken to enable a smoother exit from the fuel subsidy are not yet in place, it was agreed by Council that it is desirable to exit fuel subsidy. “The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has presented to the ministry a request for N3 trillion as fuel subsidy for 2022. What this means is that we have to make an incrementalprovisionof N2.557trillion to be able to meet the subsidy requirement, which is averaging about N270 billion per month.

“In 2021, the actual under- recovery that has been charged to the Federation was N1.2 trillion, which means an average of N100 billion. But in 2022, because of the increased crude oil price per barrel in the global market, now at $80 per barrel, and also because an NNPC’s assessment is that the country is consuming 65.7 million litres per day, now we’ll end up with incremental cost of N3 trillion in 2022,” she explained.

Ahmed also disclosed that the Council has mandatedtheNationalAssembly to repeal clauses 10 and 11 of the 2022 budget. “Clause 10 is referring to a provisionthathasbeenmade that will enable the EFCC and NFIU be able to take 10% of whatever collections that they recover. “We’re asking for that to be repealed because this is in direct contrast to the Acts of these two agencies and also it is in contravention of the Fiscal Responsibility Act and the Finance Act 2021.

“Clause 11, on the other hand, is a provision that has been made that says that the Nigeria embassies and missions are now authorized by this Appropriation Act to expend funds allocated to them under Capital Components without the need to seek approval of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “This again, in a view, and Council agreed, is inconsistent with financial regulations and also inconsistent with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act. So, we are asking for this to be repealed.”

She continued: “Council also approved that some of the changes that were made in the Appropriation Act, totalling N103 billion, should be restored and examples of these are N22 billion that was provided for sinking fund to mature bonds that will be ready for payment in 2022 in the Nigerian domestic market, and also N12 billion for counterpart funding that is required for the various rail projects and N189 million to be adjusted also in the budgets of the Ministry of Transport, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Head of Service. “These are projects that are provided in these ministries that are completely unrelated to their mandate. So, implementation will be a problem. Also, N5 billion to be restored for nonregular allowances of the Nigerian Navy, N15 billion to be restored for the regular allowances of the police formations and police commands and several others that Council looked at in detail. “So, there’s a detailed schedule of this N103 billion that Mr. President will be formally conveying to the National Assembly to restore the adjustments that were made.” The minister equally disclosed that the Council confirmed the ratification of the Customs Mutual Administrative Assistance Agreement between South Africa and Nigeria. The purpose, she stressed, was for the customs law in the respective territories to be properly observed in order to prevent and also enhance investigation; to combat customs offenses and afford each country mutual assistance in cases concerning the delivery of documents regarding the application of customs laws in two countries.

