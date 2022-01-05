Budget: Aso Rock gymnasium, others to gulp N7.71bn

Electrical/mech installation maintenance gets N5.17bn

As the Federal Government releases the 2022 Budget breakdown, part of the details has revealed that series of new and ongoing projects within the villa will be gulping a total of N7.71 billion. Among the projects is the procurement of equipment for the central gymnasium, which cost has been put at N16.550 million. According to the details, out of a total of 15 projects listed for the over N17 billion appropriation, 13 are ongoing projects while two are new. The two new ones are replacement of villa telecommunication infrastructure to cost N400 million and upgrade of the State House Library, which is expected to gulp N25.28 million.

The highest amount of N5.176 billion is to be expended on annual routine maintenance of mechanical/ electrical installations of the villa. This is followed by phased replacement of vehicles and spares, which is expected to consumed N1.60 billion from the over N17 trillion budget signed by President Muhammadu Buhari last week. Other projects listed in the schedule include purchasing of sporting equipment for State House Sports Club (N20.40 million); renovation work on 8no blocks of 16 no 2 bedroom flats at the security quarters ((N55.05 million); provision of electronic document management system (N70.79 million); digital medical references for the State House Library (N7.96 million); rehabilitation of animal enclosure/ procurement of veterinary lab equipment (N15.00 million), and conversion/upgrade of villa ranch and construction of wildlife conservation capture (N25.34 million).

Other details include purchase of plant nursery equipment foe production of local flowers for routine floral arrangement, irrigation and upgrade of helipad grass field (N16.92 million); systemic collection and assessment of data about projects and programmes to aid management to make decisions (N35.50 million); purchase of various office equipment for the admin, finance and accounts works, ICT , procurement, PRS and audit departments (N73.32 million), and purchase of tyres for bullet proof vehicles, plain cars, CCU vehicles, platform trucks, SUVs, ambulances and other utility and operational vehicles (N180.09 million).

