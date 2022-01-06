News

Budget: Aviation gets N78.8bn as national carrier gulps N400m

NAMA’s overhead excluded, AIB to spend N159.400m
Power project at Lagos, other airports gets N881.064m

A total of N78.992 billion has been budgeted for the aviation industry just as the breakdown indicated that N71.300 billion is for capital expenditure, N6.880 billion for personnel cost in 2022, according to the Ministry’s budget sighted by New Telegraph. This is slightly higher than that of 2021, which had N59.788 billion for capital expenditure; N397.197 million as personnel cost; N353.064 million for salary and wages. For the Ministry of Aviation, N522.935 million is allocated for personnel cost; N249.999 million for overhead, and N60.680 billion for capital expenditure, bringing the total allocation to N61.452 billion for the Ministry. For the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), N4.399 billion is allocated for personnel cost, N159.400 million for overhead, and N1.48 billion for capital expenditure, bringing the total allocation to N6.048 billion.

The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) has a budget of N1.958 billion on personnel, N243.400 million on over-head, and N2.554 billion on capital expenditure. There are indications that the Nigerian apex aviation training institute would be able to complete some of its projects this year that could enhance learning.

Some of the facilities that are nearing completion are aircraft simulation projects and accident investigation training centres and the acquisition of training airplanes among others. For the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), it has zero allocation for personnel cost, zero budget for overhead, and N5.750 billion for capi-tal expenditure. The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has zero allocation for personnel cost, N159.400 million for overhead, and N825.181 million for capital expenditure. Appointed as Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of AIB in January 2017, Olateru had to ‘overthrow’ the old order by calling for the accident reports that had gathered dust in the shelves.

 

