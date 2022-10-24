Budget: Bank, insurance charges for Police, others to gulp N1.48bn

Police formations and commands, the National Security Adviser’s (NSA) office, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) are among ministries departments and agencies (MDAs) todayof government that have earmarked the sum of N1.48 billion for financial charges, such as bank charges and insurance premium next year, according to the 2023 Appropriation Bill details recently released by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the budget proposals shows that while the Federal Ministry of Police Affairs plans to use the sums of N874, 896 and N14.46million to pay for bank charges and insurance premium respectively, Police formations and commands have earmarked N41.02million and N394.04million for the same purpose.

The Appropriation Bill also indicates that the Police Academy in Kano estimates that bank charges and insurance premium will cost it the sums of N3.6million and N9.52million respectively next year. According to the budget proposals, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) projects that bank charges will gulp N4.23million of its expected allocation next year while N213million will be used for insurance premium. For the Nigeria Intelligence Fraud Unit (NFIU), the proposed budget indicates that the agencyearmarkedthesumsof N395, 066 and N50million for bank charges and insurance premium respectively. It also shows that the Ministry of Defence(Headquarters) plans to pay bank charges of about N2million while the Defence Headquarters proposed N1.2million for bank charges and N16.28million for insurance premium. On its part, the Defence Research and Development Bureau projects that it will use N1.2million to pay for financial charges next year. Specifically, on bank charges, the highest figure among the MDAs’ budget details for next year reviewed by New Telegraph, istheN80.40million proposed by the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC). TheCommission isfollowed by the NSA’s office, which estimates that bank charges will cost it N57.75million next year.

However, the Appropriation Bill shows that the DSS plans to pay N46.15million for general financial charges next year.

Similarly, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Nigeria Correctional Service and the Federal Fire Service, have earmarked the sums of N85.38million, N85million, N81.77 million and N70.44million respectively for general financial charges in 2023.

The Appropriation Bill further shows that while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Headquarters) estimates that it will expend N30.88million on general financial charges next year, theFederalMinistry of InformationandCulturehasproposed N3.90million and N741, 525 for bank charges and insurance premium respectively

