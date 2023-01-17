Budget Benchmark: FG urged to address poor investment in oil sector

For Nigeria to achieve the 1.69 million barrels per day crude oil benchmark in the 2023 budget, the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari and the incoming administration should address crude oil theft and low investments in the sector, Regional Senior Partner (Nigeria and West Africa) at KPMG, Tola Adeyemi, has said.

He also said that fuel subsidy payment removal would require courage and political will on the part of the next administration. He spoke while presenting the KPMG Budget Day programme on Arise TV. Adeyemi said: “Achieving this level of production is going to require tackling the issue of oil theft and investments in the oil sector by the oil producers.

“This is key and is something that both the outgoing and incoming administrations will need to address. “Total non-oil revenues exceed oil revenues, which is good because it speaks to the diversification of the economy, but it also suggests underperformance by the oil sector. “When we unpack the oil revenues further, we see that they are based on certain assumptions. One important assumption is the level of oil production.

“The estimated oil production for the year 2023 is 1.69 million barrels per day. This is big considering where we are coming from which are about 1.2 million barrels per day.” A partner at KPMG Nigeria, Adewale Ajayi, while commenting on the benchmark oil production rate, said 1.69 million barrels per day was reasonable.

He stated that some factors would determine global crude oil prices and production, which will, in turn, affect Nigeria’s production. Ajayi said: “What is going to happen with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and how long is it going to last, of course, we need to consider the reaction of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to challenges facing the oil sector.

“Also, is the global oil market going to have a buyer cartel? Looking at these factors, I think it is clear that the global oil market is in deficit so we expect that there will be a reduction in oil supply but it will not be enough for OPEC to change its production per day.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...