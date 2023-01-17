Business

Budget Benchmark: FG urged to address poor investment in oil sector

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

For Nigeria to achieve the 1.69 million barrels per day crude oil benchmark in the 2023 budget, the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari and the incoming administration should address crude oil theft and low investments in the sector, Regional Senior Partner (Nigeria and West Africa) at KPMG, Tola Adeyemi, has said.

He also said that fuel subsidy payment removal would require courage and political will on the part of the next administration. He spoke while presenting the KPMG Budget Day programme on Arise TV. Adeyemi said: “Achieving this level of production is going to require tackling the issue of oil theft and investments in the oil sector by the oil producers.

“This is key and is something that both the outgoing and incoming administrations will need to address. “Total non-oil revenues exceed oil revenues, which is good because it speaks to the diversification of the economy, but it also suggests underperformance by the oil sector. “When we unpack the oil revenues further, we see that they are based on  certain assumptions. One important assumption is the level of oil production.

“The estimated oil production for the year 2023 is 1.69 million barrels per day. This is big considering where we are coming from which are about 1.2 million barrels per day.” A partner at KPMG Nigeria, Adewale Ajayi, while commenting on the benchmark oil production rate, said 1.69 million barrels per day was reasonable.

He stated that some factors would determine global crude oil prices and production, which will, in turn, affect Nigeria’s production. Ajayi said: “What is going to happen with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and how long is it going to last, of course, we need to consider the reaction of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to challenges facing the oil sector.

“Also, is the global oil market going to have a buyer cartel? Looking at these factors, I think it is clear that the global oil market is in deficit so we expect that there will be a reduction in oil supply but it will not be enough for OPEC to change its production per day.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Lender unveils virtual card for online payments

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Ecobank has launche virtual card, a digital payment solution for safe online payments, integrated into its digital banking channel, Ecobank Mobile.   The Ecobank Virtual Card was rolled out in the recently released version of the award winning Ecobank Mobile app which is available for downloading at the Google Play and App Stores. All Ecobank […]
Business

Goldman Sachs boss gets $10m pay cut over scandal

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Goldman Sachs’ Chief Executive, Mr. David Solomon, will get a $10m (£7.3m) pay cut for the bank’s involvement in the 1MDB corruption scandal, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). 1MDB was an investment fund set up by the Malaysian government that lost billions due to fraudulent activity. The global web of fraud and corruption […]
Business

Unemployment: ITFs’ skill acquisition template to the rescue

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

With the number of joblessness increasing on NBS’ tally, adopting Industrial Training Fund’s skill and vocational template across board would be a novel way of tackling unemployment. ABDULWAHAB ISA reports Unemployment surge is one of the major challenges taking a huge toll on Nigeria. Latest unemployment data from National Bureau of Statistics put the jobless […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica