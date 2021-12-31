News

Budget: Buhari raised natural, logical observations – Senate President

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has said that the observations raised by President Muhammmadu Buhari at the budget signing ceremony were natural and logical.

The Senate President said this in an interaction with State House Correspondents shortly after the President signed the 2022 Appropriation Bill into law at the Presidential Villa Friday.

Lawan, who noted that the President was happy with most of the contents of the budget, said the observations were not things that people should worry about adding that both the executive and the legislature would iron out their differences.

Asked about his reaction to Buhari’s objections to some insertions into the budget, Lawan said: “I think the most important thing is, Mr. President is happy with majority of what the National Assembly has done and that is the most critical thing that we need to focus on. As for the observations Mr. President has raised, this is a natural and logical tendency between the executive and the legislature.

“Sometimes our views on certain issues may not be necessarily the same kind of views that the executive will have and hold on any particular matter. So I don’t think what the President did, by raising some observations as something that we should worry about. I’m happy that the President signed the budget in the first place. And he said, it’s going back to the National Assembly to seek for amendments or virement , and this natural, logical, legislative process. So I’m happy that we have done our own part in our own way.”

Rationalizing the increase made by the lawmakers to the initial budget estimates, the Senate President said: “This is based on judgments when we asked for more resources coming from the independent sources, especially from the government owned  enterprises of about N400 to N500 billion is because we believe that this government-owned enterprises should contribute even much more. In fact, I hold the opinion that they should have contributed about a trillion, at least not N500 billion or so. So I believe that the National Assembly was right in its judgment, but there is nothing wrong in the executive arm of government coming back to the National Assembly to see how we’re able to dialogue and go through the process and see where the misunderstanding is. But I don’t think that is supposed to be worrisome development for us.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: Buhari appoints Acting Chief Judge for FCT

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tunde Oyesina, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has  approved the appointment of Justice Salisu Garba as Acting Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The appointment followed the retirement of Justice Ishaq Bello on Tuesday. According a statement issued by the Director of Information of the National Judicial Council, the new acting Chief Judge will […]
News

Buhari orders speedy investigation into NDDC corruption scandal

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a speedy and coordinated investigation into the corruption scandal in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday. He explained that the President gave the directive for better coordination among security and […]
News

Anambra guber: Help Police, INEC conduct credible election, Mbah tells Editors

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, CP Frank Mbah has asked the media managers and the Nigeria Guild of Editors to help the security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free, fair and credible governorship election in Anambra State. Mbah stated this on Thursday at the 17th All Nigeria Editors’ […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica