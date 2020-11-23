News

Budget, constitution top agenda as Senate resumes tomorrow

Posted on Author Chukwu David, ABUJA Comment(0)

There are indications that passage of the 2021 Appropriation Bill will top the agenda of the Senate when the apex legislative chamber resumes plenary tomorrow, November 24, 2020.

 

New Telegraph checks also revealed that the Senate would be busy with bills seeking to further alter the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), with a view to addressing the deficiencies that have hampered the nation’s development.

 

It is also expected that the issue of recession which the country has drifted into, would be on the front burner as some senators would be coming up with motions on how to address the situation.

 

On the 2021 budget, which is currently being processed in the two chambers of the National Assembly, the Senate Committee on Appropriations will present harmonized version of the budget during plenary on December 3, 2020.

 

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Jibrin Barau, disclosed this last week, after the presentation of some Chairmen of Senate Committees submitted their budget reports to him.

 

Barau said: “We have our timetable; we want to submit by 3rd of December, 2020. We are going to submit harmonized version of 2021 budget by the grace of God.”

 

On the issue of whether  omission of some agencies during the budget defence would be addressed by the Appropriations Committee, he said that there was no cause for agitation, assuring that the Committee would definitely address any of such issues.

 

He said: “The budget proposal is a very wide process talking about estimate of expenditures that are going to be overtaken by Federal Government. You have several expenditures. So, there is room for omission.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Coronavirus cases pass one-million mark in Africa

Posted on Author Reporter

  “Aggressive and bold” action is needed as Africa’s coronavirus cases pass the one million mark, according to the African Union (AU) body dealing with the pandemic. It says South Africa – where testing has been widespread – accounts for more than half of all cases. Tanzania’s lack of data meanwhile is a “concern” for the […]
News

COVID-19: A’Ibom to stagger school days as 3rd term begins Oct 5

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Akwa Ibom State Government has announced the intention to stagger school days for secondary schools with 2,000 student population and above. The categorisation, according to the state government, is to avoid congestion and overcrowding of classes as full academic activities will commence on September 28 for secondary schools and October 5 for primary schools across […]
News

Assembly alarmed by many lunatics in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday raised the alarm over the increase in the number of the destitute and mentallychallenged persons wandering around the state, particularly in Abeokuta.   The lawmakers called on the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare; and related agencies to step in with a view to taking them  to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: