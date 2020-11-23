Budget, constitution top agenda as Senate resumes tomorrow

There are indications that passage of the 2021 Appropriation Bill will top the agenda of the Senate when the apex legislative chamber resumes plenary tomorrow, November 24, 2020.

New Telegraph checks also revealed that the Senate would be busy with bills seeking to further alter the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), with a view to addressing the deficiencies that have hampered the nation’s development.

It is also expected that the issue of recession which the country has drifted into, would be on the front burner as some senators would be coming up with motions on how to address the situation.

On the 2021 budget, which is currently being processed in the two chambers of the National Assembly, the Senate Committee on Appropriations will present harmonized version of the budget during plenary on December 3, 2020.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Jibrin Barau, disclosed this last week, after the presentation of some Chairmen of Senate Committees submitted their budget reports to him.

Barau said: “We have our timetable; we want to submit by 3rd of December, 2020. We are going to submit harmonized version of 2021 budget by the grace of God.”

On the issue of whether omission of some agencies during the budget defence would be addressed by the Appropriations Committee, he said that there was no cause for agitation, assuring that the Committee would definitely address any of such issues.

He said: “The budget proposal is a very wide process talking about estimate of expenditures that are going to be overtaken by Federal Government. You have several expenditures. So, there is room for omission.

Like this: Like Loading...