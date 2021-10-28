Budget: Defence, police, EFCC, others to spend N1.26bn on bank charges, insurance

Police formations and commands, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Ministry of Defence, as well as the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, among others are to spend the sum of N1.26billion on financial expenses such as bank charges and insurance premium in 2022, findings by New Telegraph show. An analysis of the 2022 budget proposals recently submitted to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari shows that while the affected ministries and agencies will spend N133.81million on bank charges, the balance of N1.12billion is for insurance premium.

The budget details also indicate that the Defence Ministry and Police formations and commands, with N464.35million and N410.99million respectively, have the highest figures for financial charges. Specifically, the fiscal document shows that for Defence Missions, the Federal Government has earmarked the sum of N12.13million and N437.75million for bank charges and insurance premium respectively. Also, while the Defence headquarters has a budget of N500,000 for bank charges next year, it plans to spend N13.57million on insurance premium.

Similarly, Defence Space Administration has a budget of N402.51million for insurance premium. For the Police, the document shows that while the Federal Ministry of Police Affairs plans to spend N821.36million and N13.57million on bank charges and insurance premium respectively, Police formations and Commands h earmarked N36.15million and N347.24million for the same purpose. Furthermore, the Nigeria Police Academy in Kano has earmarked the sums of N3.60million and N9.52million for bank charges and insurance premium while the Police Service Commission Headquarters plans to spend N88,200 on charges. However, the highest figure for bank charges, among the agencies, is the N71.13million proposed by the Federal Road Safety Commission. For the EFCC, the antigraft agency has proposed to spend N4.233million on bank charges next year while insurance premium has a provision of N213million.

On its part, the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) made a provision of N395,066 and N50million for bank charges and insurance premium respectively. In addition, the budget details indicate that while the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, plans to spend N3.25million and N28million on bank charges and insurance premium, the Budget Office of the Federation has made provision of N1.5million and N9.25million for the same purpose. New Telegraph reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) current Guide to Bank Charges, came into effect on January 1 2020.

The apex bank had said that it introduced the new guide to address complaints that Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) often slammed excess and illegal charges on their customers. In August, the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Osita Nwanisobi, said that the regulator had recovered N89.2 billion of excess and illegal charges. Nwanisobi, who disclosed this while speaking at a public enlightenment fair organized by the CBN in Calabar, said the amount which was as at June 2021 was based on 23,526 complaints that the apex bank received from customer bordering on charges and other related matters.

While stakeholders in the insurance industry frequently call on the government to show more commitment to the insurance of its assets by making adequate provisions for insurance in its annual budgets, analysts also note that the biggest debtors to insurance companies in the country are government agencies.

