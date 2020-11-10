News

Budget defence: Reps demand apology from NIDCOM for absenteeism

The House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Matters Tuesday demanded an unreserved apology from the Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) for failing to honour its appoinent for the defence of it’s 2021 budget.
The Commission was scheduled to appear before the committee to defend it’s 2021 budget estimate, but as at 12.17pm, lawmakers became furious as the chairman of NIDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa was not at the venue.
Staff of the Commission were seen frantically trying to get the NIDCOM boss who was said to have gone to the Senate for another meeting.
The members of the committee, who became restless, expressed disappointment over the absence of the NIDCOM chairman saying she must apologise to the committee before a new date will be set for her appearance.
One of the members said: “Who is she to keep us waiting? We are the ones to approve the budget and not the Senate!”
While adjourning the session, Chairman of the committee, Hon Tolulope Akande-Sadipe said the committee members were not happy that she would keep them waiting when she was duly informed of the timing for the meeting, but choose to go to the Senate, while keeping them waiting.
Dabiri-Erewa, however, appeared about 10 minutes later and went straight to the office of the committee chairman probably to explain herself and offer apologies.

