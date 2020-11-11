Budget defence: Reps parley Army, NAF, Navy

PHILIP NYAM reports on the recent appearance by the Army, Air Force and Navy before the House of Representatives to defend their respective 2021 budget proposals

In continuation of its oversight function and ongoing budget defence with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), the House of Representatives took on the armed forces last week. In spite of the fact that the House had in the past few months asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the three service chiefs due to the poor security situation in the country, the budget engagement was convivial. The usual confrontation between committees and MDAs was virtually non-existent as all the committees commended the forces for proper management of their budgets.

Army

Chairman of the House Committee on Army, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas (APC, Adamawa), in his opening remarks, urged the hierarchy of the Nigerian Army to ensure professionalism in its operations as well as accord priority to welfare of personnel. Namdas said it is not just enough to appropriate funds for the army, but that the army high command must ensure that officers and men are professional in the discharge of their duties.

The lawmaker also stressed the need for the welfare of the personnel to be taken seriously, stating that those who are putting their lives in line for the country deserved to be catered for.

His words: “It is not only about appropriations, we want to ensure that you are professional in your duties. We will do our own job to ensure that you add value to your duties. We are aware that the army is involved in series of operations though traditionally, your job is to defend the territorial integrity of the country.

“But because of the security challenges that are before us, you are involved in internal security. You are there to fight Boko Haram, banditry, cattle rustlers and kidnapping. All these things, you have been involved in, so you have more on your hands. “The welfare of the personnel should not be taken for granted.

People cannot lay their lives for us and they are not taken care of. We don’t want to hear stories that they are not getting their allowances. That is why we feel that we will all do our own part and expect that you people should do your part.” Responding, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, who was represented by Lt. General Lamidi Adeosun, said: “On behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, we appreciate you for a job well done, especially in the area of oversight and standing for the army whenever the need arises.

As you continue with the oversight, we look forward to the committee getting into all the remaining areas that are already programmed for your visit. “All your concerns are noted. When you get to the ground in all the places, you will eventually visit, you will appreciate more the enormity of challenges and the much more that is been done in all the areas of intervention where funds has been released.

Navy

In his engagement with the Navy, the chairman of the House Committee on Navy, Hon. Yussuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau), commended the Nigerian Navy for its professionalism and high standards, saying the committee had embarked on oversight of all naval formations under the Western and Eastern commands.

He said: “Even if we sound immodest, I don’t care as long as we are doing the right thing. I like the systematic presentation and the attachments which suggest that the Navy have nothing to hide, with the table from Appendix A to Appendix D as the summary of the 2020 budget performance. At this juncture, may I call on Hon Osoba to move for the adoption of the performance of the 2020 budget, and then, we will allow you to make presentation for 2021.”

Before his presentation, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, disclosed that the navy had remitted the sum of N884.379 million revenue generated from sources such as Pay As You Earn, Stamp duty, Value Added Tax (VAT), Withholding Tax, rent of quarters, auction of scraps and unserviceable equipment as well as contractors registration fee to the Federal Government as at October, 2020.

Ibas said the Nigerian Navy in the last two decades has been mainly preoccupied with policing roles in the face of the multidimensional maritime threats, especially, from crude oil theft, illegal bunkering, pipeline vandalism and piracy as well as internal security breaches and asymmetric threats in the form of counter insurgency and counter terrorism, among others.

He said to effectively tackle these threats in the nation’s interest, the navy needs to budget for acquisition of appropriate platforms, equipment and infrastructure without ignoring personal welfare.

“Though the Federal Government of Nigeria has in recent time boosted the renewal of Nigerian Navy’s fleet with some major platforms, additional operating vessels are required to enhance the navy’s presence at sea in defence of Nigeria’s maritime interest and sustain ongoing efforts against crude oil theft and other maritime related crimes,” he said. On the performance of the 2020 budget, Ibas stated: “Capital budget of N16,312,021,715 was appropriated to cover eight projects, while the sum of N12,370,134,448, that is about 75.46 per cent of appropriation, has so far been released.

“The released fund is being devoted to the implementation of capital projects such as the milestone obligation for the ongoing construction of our landing ship tank and patrol craft. Others are acquisition of a new hydro graphics survey ship and maritime patrol helicopter as well as ongoing construction of the Naval War College. “For the 2020 Overhead Cost implementation, N11,240,714,956 was appropriated out of which the sum of N8,322,718,746, representing 74 per cent, has been released.

The released funds have been used to make the running cost of ships, units, commands and establishments as well as requirements for first line maintenance, amongst other sundry routine expenditure.

“For the 2020 Personnel Cost implementation, the sum of N103,261,852,982 was appropriated to the Navy for Personnel Cost. The sum of N84,088,344,499 has so far been released and duly utilised for the full payment of salaries and non-regular allowances to personnel from January to October.”

On the 2021 budget, he noted that the Nigerian Navy’s priority projects for 2021 capital proposal are fleet renewal, operations logistics, fleet support infrastructure, capacity development and personnel welfare.

He explained: “The Nigerian Navy’s initial capital expenditure budget estimate for 2021 was N182.612bn, equivalent to $464,663,475. However, the Nigerian Navy had to review the estimate down to N20,315,649,968, which is equivalent to about $51m, which was the budget ceiling given by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

“For the 2021 overhead cost, the ini-tial overhead proposed by the Navy was N38,362,386,414. This projection could, however, not be submitted as the Navy was pegged at N11,240,714,955, a budget ceiling given by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

It is worth mentioning that the overhead budget provision is inadequate in the face of rising costs and the Nigerian Navy’s increasing operational deployments. “For 2021 Personnel Cost proposal, Nigerian Navy personnel cost proposal amounts to N103,502,975,227. This amount is required for the payment of personnel salaries and allowances as contained in the manual of financial administration for the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”

Air Force

In the case of the Nigerian Air Force, the House Committee on Air Force led by Hon. Shehu Koko (APC, Kebbi) was on oversight function to the headquarters of the force. Koko commended the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Sadiq Abubakar for his efforts in combating crime in the country.

The committee lauded the Air Force for doing so much in the areas of capacity building, weapon development and research, adding that it will do everything possible to support the force to succeed in fighting crime.

“We are here on an assessment visit just to ascertain the level of work done by the force and to commend the Nigeria Air Force for judiciously utilising the funds available to it. We have visited Borno, Makurdi, Kaduna and we have seen what you have done.

Therefore, the committee is promising to give you all you need to make you succeed,” Koko said. In his contribution, chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia), expressed confidence in the ability of the Chief of Air Staff based on the committee’s assessment of some of the projects executed so far as observed during the oversight in various states of the federation.

“I’m here today because I have been in the field, if I was not, I would not say what I’m about to say. First and foremost, Nigerians might not see what you are doing but you have done a lot. We commend you for your capacity building.

That is walking the talk. Some of your men that I had cause to interview personally, told me in confident that there’s job satisfaction. “Thanks for making sure that you have enough equipment. Though it might not be hundred percent but you are doing very well. You have also anchored the research and development very well. Your civil/ military collaboration is also commendable. And lastly, we in the House of Representatives commend you for training female pilots although we lost one of them,” Kalu said.

The Chief of Air Staff, on his part, thanked members of the committee for commending the efforts of the Air Force. Abubakar also appealed to the committee to consider increasing funds for the force to enable it meet up with certain obligations.

“I thank you more sincerely for all your support. All that we have achieved is based on the support you have given us. However, I will want to appeal that when the commandant of Kaduna appears before your committee, please do not hesitate to assist the school because our school is lacking hostels,” he said. Speaking on the area of capacity building and gender balance in the force, Abubakar revealed that the force has trained seven female pilots while 14 others are still undergoing training.

He added that a total of 118 pilots have been trained in the last five years. He also disclosed that the Air Force before now had just three aircraft but currently under him, the force boasts of 15 aircraft.

Like this: Like Loading...