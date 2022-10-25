Budget Defence: Reps summon NBET boss

The House of Representatives yesterday summoned the managing director of the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Commission (NBET), Mr. Nnaemeka Eweluka, to appear before it or be sanctioned.

Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, James Faleke, who issued the summons at a budget defence with other MDAs expressed dismay at the attitude of the NBET MD for continuously ignoring invitations from the committee.

While making separate presentations at the event, chairmen of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) and Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Allocation Commission appealed for an amendment to the acts establishing their agencies.

In his presentation, The Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Mr. Victor Muruako, said the Commission’s appropriation is N827.3 million for the 2023 fiscal year.

He lamented that the proposed budget would not be able to address the needs of the commission as it is faced with many challenges of shortage of personnel and capital among others.

