Budget defence: Reps turn back Aviation Minister

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, and heads of aviation agencies were yesterday prevented by the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation from presenting the Ministry’s 2021 Budget.

The action was hinged on their failure to forward the documents to the committee in advance. Chairman of the House Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji had, in his opening remarks at the scheduled budget meeting with the minister and chief executives of the agencies, bemoaned the failure of the ministry to forward the documents despite an earlier request to do so.

“Honourable Minister, I don’t know how you expect us to continue this meeting since we just got your 2021 Budget this morning despite giving you over a week notice so that we can read through and digest it before today.

“I am not blaming you for this, but I must say that I’m disappointed in those who ought to have handled this, but failed to do their jobs. For us to do a proper job, we need time to read through,” he stressed. All the members who voiced their views were unanimous in agreeing that the minister and his team return on another day for the defence to enable members study both the 2021 proposal and the implementations of this year’s budget.

The minister, in his response, apologised to the chairman and members for the failure of his people to forward the documents before the meeting and pleaded that they give them another date to present the budget. Both the committee and the ministry resolved to meet on Thursday the 12th of November 2020 for the budget presentation.

