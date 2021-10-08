Budget deficit: Diversify revenue sources –Lawan to FG

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday said for the deficit in the budget to be reduced efforts must be made by the executive and the legislature to explore alternative sources of funding to reduce borrowing. Lawan stated this in a speech during the presentation of the 2022 budget to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He explained that such sources of funding could come by way of Public-Private Partnerships on infrastructural projects, as well as compulsory remittances of generated revenues by Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government. He, therefore, insisted that the policy of zero allocation for the MDAs that failed to remit revenues for the 2022 Appropriation must be sustained for positive results to be achieved. Lawan said, “Your Excellency, generating and collecting revenues have remained major challenges in our quest for development.

“The recent efforts by the National Assembly as well as the Executive to challenge the revenue generating agencies is a step in the right direction. “Equally important is the recent position taken by the legislature and executive to insist on zero allocation for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that fail to remit/ upload their revenues for the 2022 Appropriation. “This saw an increase in the contribution of the MDAs by over N400 billion. “It is my view that MDAs can contribute to the Federation account much more than that. This policy should be expanded and deepen to cover more MDAs.”

