News Top Stories

Budget deficit: Diversify revenue sources –Lawan to FG

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday said for the deficit in the budget to be reduced efforts must be made by the executive and the legislature to explore alternative sources of funding to reduce borrowing. Lawan stated this in a speech during the presentation of the 2022 budget to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He explained that such sources of funding could come by way of Public-Private Partnerships on infrastructural projects, as well as compulsory remittances of generated revenues by Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government. He, therefore, insisted that the policy of zero allocation for the MDAs that failed to remit revenues for the 2022 Appropriation must be sustained for positive results to be achieved. Lawan said, “Your Excellency, generating and collecting revenues have remained major challenges in our quest for development.

“The recent efforts by the National Assembly as well as the Executive to challenge the revenue generating agencies is a step in the right direction. “Equally important is the recent position taken by the legislature and executive to insist on zero allocation for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that fail to remit/ upload their revenues for the 2022 Appropriation. “This saw an increase in the contribution of the MDAs by over N400 billion. “It is my view that MDAs can contribute to the Federation account much more than that. This policy should be expanded and deepen to cover more MDAs.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Nigerian Guild of Editors nge
News

COVID-19: 2021 NGE Convention holds

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The planned convention of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) is going ahead despite the new COVID-19 restrictions unveiled by the Nigerian government on Monday. The convention would be held as scheduled in Kano in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols. The Guild was liaising with the Kano State COVID- 19 committee for preemptive safety measures […]
News

And in Lekki, the Truth Died

Posted on Author Our Reporters

I have noticed much of cacophonic noises about the alleged shootings and deaths in Lagos Lekki Toll Gate by Nigerian soldiers. The voices are strange and confusing, but loud enough to cause insomnia even to birds of the air and cause disquiet in the abodes of ancestors in their graves. Some people tell me, this […]
News

CAN President slams FG over Abuja-Lokoja highway

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja

Irked over the delay in completing the over 200-kilometre long Abuja/Lokoja highway, the President of thr Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Samson Ayokunle, has chided the Federal Government for it lukewarm attitude to fixing the federal highway. He said the federal highway has been under construction for 15 years and not yet completed, saying […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica