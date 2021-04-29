News

Budget deficit: NAFDAC, NERC, others opt out of federal budget

Following the ongoing investigation by the Senate Committee on Finance, on remittances of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), some ministries, agencies and departments of government have opted out of the federal budget.
The investigation by the Senate Panel is also looking into payment of 1% stamp duties on all federal contracts, pursuant of reducing yearly budget deficit and getting more revenue to fund budgets. The committee, chaired by Senator Solomon Adeola, also asked the affected MDAs to refund millions of due revenues to Consolidated Revenue of the Federation (CRF). Responding to questions from the Committee, the heads of National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration, NAFDAC, NIGCOMSAT and Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, said their agencies should be taken out from the federal budget.

