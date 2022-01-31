Business

Budget: FG advised to manage deficit with crude surplus

As the price of crude oil in the international market continues to rise, the Federal Government has been advised to use the surplus to either reduce the budget deficit or use it to build infrastructure.

 

Chief Consultant of B. Adedipe Associates Limited, Dr. Biodun Adedipe, who made this assertion, noted that government should also be responsible to its insurance needs.

 

Speaking at a media parley sponsored by Boff Insurance Brokers Limited and B. Adedipe Associates Limited, in Lagos, Adedipe stated that the price of crude had been favourable to the economy.

 

Adedipe said: “The price of crude has been favourable to us. It is either you use the gain to reduce the deficit, or, alternatively, you use that gain to build infrastructure, which ultimately will also increase government revenue.”

 

He also warned that the forthcoming election could create liquidity pressures in the economy as there will be too much money in circulation.

 

He said: “In pre-election years, politicians spend a lot of money and that creates liquidity pressure. You have so much money circulating and that stands to put pressure on prices, so it will be expected this year that there will be inflationary pressure.” Adedipe also decried the high volume of imports against exports in the country.

 

According to him, “in recent years, import value in Nigeria had become far greater than exports. Yes we export crude oil, we export condensates, as well as associated gas. Inspite of that, we have been importing more  than exporting and that has been creating employment for other countries to the detriment of our country.”

 

Adedipe noted that there was nothing wrong with borrowing, adding that “but don’t borrow to buy food, don’t borrow for consumption, if you must borrow, borrow for anything that is investment in nature. We produce crude oil but don’t refine”

 

While speaking on the insurance sector, Adedipe said: “For the insurance sector to grow, government need also to be responsible to its insurance obligations which talks about paying premium. There also must be need for flexibility and also ensuring that compulsory insurance is enforced because enforcement had always been an issue.

 

