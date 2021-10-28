Budget: FG earmarks N1bn for ICT Park project

The Federal Government has set aside the sum of N1 billion for the establishment of a national ICT Park in the 2022 budget proposal. The project, which is under the purview of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, is expected to deepen ICT penetration and boost the economy upon completion. The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had early this year approved the establishment of the Park valued at N8.9 billion. Going by the 2022 budget provision for the project, its completion may take several years.

The park, which is to be situated at the Abuja Technology Village (ATV), is also expected to help the country build local capacity to meet its technological needs and create jobs. According to the government, the Park will provide an enabling platform where ICT knowledge can be acquired through appropriate initiatives, which include incubating technology ideas into viable startups, research, and development, as well as testing and certifications of ICT solutions. Stakeholders have, however, called for the involvement of private in the project to achieve success. According to them, the goals of the project can only be realised through a collaboration between the government and all key ICT stakeholders.

Speaking with our correspondent on the project, the Chief Executive Officer of Jidaw Systems Limited, Mr. Jide Awe, said: “Collaboration is a key element in the setup and operations of the park. “Though initiated by the government, the role of stakeholders in the technology ecosystem in the design, development, professional operation, and sustainability of the National ICT Park is important.” He added that better collaboration between academia, industry, and the government was the only way to improve the economy es-pecially in addressing innovation research linkage and research and development commercialisation. According to him, the ICT Park, if well designed, will provide more opportunities to create jobs and leverage technology to improve economic growth.

“The success of the ICT Park will have a positive impact on the bigger economy. The economy will benefit from direct and indirect jobs and economic benefits. It will also help in the push to diversify the economy away from oil. Wellplanned ICT parks play a key role in the economic development of nations,” he said.

While emphasising the need for collaborations between the industry and the academia, he said that the supportive environment provided by the education sector, industry and government can support small businesses, youth-led ventures and enable the creation of new innovative organisations. “It can also help in showcasing technology developments in Nigeria while providing representation for the technology community,” he added. While commending the government for coming up with the National ICT Park project, Mr. Awe noted that most governments that invest in ICT parks do so to boost their digital development and national economies.

“ICT parks are acknowledged instruments for some closing critical knowledge and technology gaps within a country. Building a National ICT Park is certainly in line with the vision of becoming a sustainable and leading digital nation. “By providing space and a unique environment with full facilities for enabling technology development and the growth of a significant number of technology innovators and entrepreneurs, it is an important strategic initiative for boosting the digital economy. It can build pools of local talent and improve the country’s technology capacity.

“Such a major national initiative can also attract significant investment – local and foreign direct investment (FDI). A well-designed and organized National ICT Park in the digital era will make important contributions to the growth and progress of the nation,” he said. Announcing the approval of the project by the FEC in February this year, the Technical Assistant to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Femi Adeluyi, described the Park as the first of its kind due to its nature, activities and state-of-the-art facilities it will have.

He said the Park would also accommodate the National ICT Exhibition Centre, as well as Museum for ICT and postal services, to showcase technology- related innovations by Nigerians. “The National ICT Park will be supported by the National Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre (NDIEC) that was earlier presented by the honourable minister and approved by the FEC on the 11th of November, 2020 and whose groundbreaking was done by Dr Pantami on the 4th of February, 2021. “Both (the NDIEC and the Park) are legacy projects of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR. All the parastatals of the Ministry will be involved in managing the National Centres,” he said.

