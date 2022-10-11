Budget: FG records N5.50trn fiscal deficit in 6 months

The Federal Government recorded a fiscal deficit of N5.50trillion in the first half of this year, which was financed through foreign borrowing of N510.21 billion and domestic borrowing of N2.3 trillion, the 2022 Q2 and H1’22 Budget Implementation Report, released by the Budget Office of the Federation over the weekend, has said.

According to the report, the figure is N2.40trillion (77.2 percent) above the projected half year deficit of N3.10trillion and it is also more than the N3.48 trillion deficit that was recorded in first half of 2021.

The report, which attributed the spike in the fiscal deficit to revenue shortfalls and higher than projected expenditure during the period, noted that although the price of crude oil(the commodity that accounts for the bulk of government revenue) increased in Q2’22 compared with the previous quarter, lower oil production resulted in gross oil revenue collected in the first half of 2022 standing at N2.17trillion as against the N4.68trillion prorate budget projection for the period.

Specifically, the report stated: “The inflow and outflow of funds resulted in N1,954.97 billion deficit (4.24 percent of prorate GDP) in the second quarter of 2022. This was N403.23 billion (26.99 percent) higher than the prorated projected budget deficit for the quarter. “The deficit was partlyfinanced through N510.21 billion foreign borrowing and N1.350 billion borrowed domestically (FGN Bond).

Total deficit in the first half of the year amounted to N5.499 billion which was 88.63 percent of the 2022 estimated deficit. The deficit wasfinancedin part through N510.21 billion foreign borrowing and domestic borrowing amounting to N2.300.0 billion.”

The report further said: “Revenue shortfalls impacted FGN Budget implementation in the second quarter of 2022. The price of crude oil at the internationalmarketaveraged $113.78 per barrel in the second quarter of 2022, indicating an increase of $16.66 per barrel (17.15 percent) and $44.95 per barrel (65.31 percent) above $97.12 per barrel and $68.83 per barrel reported in the first quarter of 2022 and second quarter of 2021 respectively.

“It also represents an increase of $40.78 per barrel (55.86 percent) above the $73.0 per barrel oil price benchmark for the 2022 Budget. Average oil production in the second quarter of 2022, however, decreased to1.43millionbarrels per day (mbpd) representing a 0.17mbpd (10.63 percent) fall fromthe1.60mbpdbenchmark for the 2022 Budget.

“The volume of oil production in the period was also 0.06mbpd (4.03 percent) and 0.18mbpd (11.18 percent) below 1.49mbpd and 1.61mbpd reported in the first quarter of 2022 and second quarter of 2021 respectively.

Gross Oil Revenue of N2,172.35 billion collected in the first half of 2022 therefore fell short of the N4,684.98billionproratebudget projection for the period.

“This denotes a decrease of N2,512.63 billion (53.63 percent) against the 2022 half year budget estimate but an increase of N272.56 billion (14.35 percent) above the half year actual gross oil revenue recorded in 2021.”

