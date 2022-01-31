News Top Stories

Budget: FG spends N14.23trn on personnel in 5 years

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

…to gulp 27% of total appropriation for 2022

 

The Federal Government spent a total of N14.23 trillion on personnel costs between 2017 and 2021, findings by New Telegraph show. According to data on the  implementation of budgets in the last five years released by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the total amount budgeted by the government for personnel cost increased from N2.90trillion in 2017 to N2.97trillion in 2018. Although the amount dropped to N2.29trillion in 2019, it surged by 33.19 per cent to N3.05trillion in 2020. At the public presentation of the approved 2022 budget on January 11, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. ZainabAhmed, had while giving a breakdown of how the government spent its N13.57trillion 2021 budget,

disclosed that N3.02trillion was spent on personnel cost including pensions last year. This means that personnel costs gulped a total of N14.23trillion of government funds between 2017 and 2021. In its 2021 budget, the Federal Government had stated that it planned to spend a total of N3.75 trillion as personnel costs for the MDAs (Ministries, Departments and Agencies) and GOEs (Government Owned Enterprises) in the 2021 fiscal year, representing an increase of 23per cent over the budget of 2020. The document showed that personnel cost accounted for 66 per cent of the recurrent (Non-Debt) expenditure in 2021 as against 62 per cent recorded in the previous year’s budget. Also, personnel costs for MDAs and GOEs in the 2021 increased by eight per cent and 220per cent respectively in 2021, with a combined growth of 23per cent – rising from N3.05 trillion in 2020 to N3.75 trillion in 2021. Given that Nigeria continues to grapple with its inability to generate adequate revenue to drive economic growth and development, there has been growing concern among financial experts in recent years about the huge amounts that the Federal Government spends annually on personnel costs. In their analysis of the 2020 budget, for instance, analysts at a civic organization, BudgIT, stated that “actual personnel cost has risen from N1.87trillion in 2015 to N2.1trillion in 2018- an increase of N220.66billion. Although the government cited the introduction of a central payroll management system to checkmate the issues surrounding ghost workers and other associated ills, this has not reduced the growing personnel cost. “With personnel cost currently at its highest point, there is a present concern that personnel cost is rising at an alarming rate. In 2020, personnel cost of public labour force—which with respect to its size is said to make up about 0.21per cent of the total population of Nigeria—is estimated to gulp almost 27per cent of the total budget for the fiscal year. There is a dire need for the Federal Government to prioritise efficient structural reforms in the area of right-sizing its civil service.” Indeed, in May last year, the Finance Minister, Ahmed, had announced that the Federal Government was planning to cut personnel cost and merge MDAs as part of its efforts to address the challenge of persistent low revenue. The minister said at the time that cutting government spending had become imperative because, according to her, “we still see government expenditure increase to a terrain twice higher than our revenue.” She said: “Mr President has directed that the salaries committee that I chair, work together with the Head of Service and other members of the committee to review the government pay rolls in terms of stepping down on cost,” adding that for two agencies with the same mandate, the government would look at how to merge the two. New Telegraph reports that in May 2020, Ahmed had disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered that the Steve Oronsaye led- Presidential Committee report on restructuring of MDAs, which was submitted in 2014, should be implemented as one of the measures to reduce governance cost in the face of significant revenue challenges occasioned by the Covid-19 crisis.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

