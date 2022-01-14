News Top Stories

Budget: FG to assess MDAs on quarterly basis

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has disrupted the annual budget Key Performance Indicator (KPI) schedule for ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) from yearly to quarterly. From yearly performance assessment, MDAs are now to be assessed on a quarterly basis.

Minister of Finance Budget& NationalPlanning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, confirmed President Buhari’s MDAs KPI latest position during the budget breakdown. She premised the decision on determination to implement the 2022 fiscal budget to substantial levels. Ahmed said all top government officials on performance mandate were being spot-lighted for assessment.

The Minister disclosed this as she was tasked with explaining how the government would implement the 2022 N17.1 trillion budget given that most MDAs default in revenue remittance to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) accounts. “We are continuously working on our fiscal laws We are also working with themonetarypolicyauthorities to ensure we have good and acceptable policy.

“Federal government is measuring MDAs on KPI. KPI for MDAs used to be on yearly basis but Mr. President has moved it to quarterly basis. Its good because everybody is on the spot. We are strongly convinced we will do better in 2022. The Finance Act has been signed into law by Mr. President, having been passed by the NationalAssembly,” Ahmed explained. She said the Buhari administration was fully committed to the implementation of Strategic Revenue Growth Initiatives (SRGI), a strategy developed to improve government revenue and entrench fiscal prudence with emphasis on achieving value for money.

These measures include improving tax administration framework, and tax filing and payment compliance improvements. Others are evaluation of the process and policy effectiveness of fiscal incentives, review of sectors eligible for Pioneer tax holiday incentives under the Industrial Development Income Tax Relief Act (‘IDITRA’); dimensioning the cost of tax waivers/concessions, and evaluating their policy effectiveness, setting annual ceilings on tax expenditures to better manage their impact on already constrained government revenues and ensuring that MDAs appropriately account for and remit their internally generated revenue.

The minister said that government revenue earnings from independent revenue sources had significantly improved. “As at November 2021, we had surpassed all collections for FGN independent revenues from 2017 to date. This reflects performance of our revenue growth initiatives for this revenue stream.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ohanaeze election: Ndigbo are real democrats, says Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

Former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said the successful election of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has shown that the Igbo were real democrats.   Atiku in a statement said he followed with keen interest the process that led to the election and had wondered how the group would pull through and still remain a cohesive […]
News

I reconciled Buhari with Babangida in 2005 – Kalu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Friday said he organised a meeting in his Igbere country home in Abia State, in 2005 to reconcile the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) with a former head of the military junta, Ibrahim Babangida. He also said he seized the occasion to host the […]
News Top Stories

FG identifies groups allegedly fuelling extremism

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, ABUJA

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (retd), has accused the Jama’at Nasr al-Islam Wal Muslimin (JNIM), the Islamic and Muslim Support Group (GSIM), as well as ISGS of allegedly fuelling activities of terrorists in the Sahel region.   While calling on Imams and other influential Islamic leaders to rally support for the ongoing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica