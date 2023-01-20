News

Budget: LCCI advises FG to target more revenue from non-oil sector

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

As the Federal Government plans to spend the sum of N21.83 trillion in 2023, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has advised the authorities to target more revenue from nonoil sector. This, the chamber said, if effectively implemented and actualised, would minimise theimpactof externalshocks on the country’s revenue.

The President of LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, made this known in his opening remark at the January 2023 economic review and budget analysis session in Lagos yesterday. Olawale-Cole explained that the objective of the conference was to lay emphasis on what figures and policy statements mean for businesses to facilitate conversation, provide insight on the implications of the 2023 budget of the Federal Government for businesses, policymakers, and investors, and have an outlook on the economic scene in the year ahead. According to him, the revenue and capital expenditure performance of the 2022 budget indicate the fiscal resilience of the Nigerian economy.

He noted that this should be consolidated for better outcomes in the 2023 fiscal year. Olawale-Cole said: “With the 2023 Federal Government budget tagged “Budget of Fiscal Consolidation and Transition,” the Federal Government plans to spend the sum of N21.83 trillion in 2023, an increase of N1.32 trillion over the initial executive proposal for a total expenditure of N20.51 trillion and from the sum of N17.13 trillion in 2022.

 

Our Reporters

