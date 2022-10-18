Budget: MAN urges FG to sanction MDAs, others flaunting Executive Order 003, 005

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s presentation of the N20.51 trillion budget spending plan to the National Assembly (NASS), the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said it is time for government to demonstrate leadership and resilience by purchasing products that are made-in- Nigeria, in line with the Executive Order 003 and 005, to boost domestic production and capacity utilisation in the country.

In particular, MAN stated also that it is time for monitoring of the implementation order 005 should be called to action to ensure strict compliance; especially ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government that fail to comply with the Executive Order should be sanctioned accordingly.

The President of MAN, Engr Mansur Ahmed, made this known during the opening ceremony of the three-day

Made-in-Nigeria exhibition in Lagos yesterday. Ahmed explained that the Executive Order 003 and 005 exemplified the commitment of the Federal Government of Nigeria to grow domestic production through the patronage of locally-produced goods.

Adding that it is in this regard, that the Presidential Committee on the Monitoring of the Implementation order 005 should be called to action, with the Committee which is chaired by the President and anchored by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology should be mandated to ensure strict compliance with the order.

He said that the 2023 budget presentation by Mr President would play a key role in recalibration of the real sector of the economy when the tiers of government and the MDAs are compelled to channel their resources to patronage of Madein- Nigeria products, since government is the highest spender in any economy, including that of Nigeria. His words: “We look forward to the MDAs in the patronage of Made-in-Nigeria products. There are quite a number of capital expenditures on government’s projects.

We have two Executive Orders: 003 and 005 that supports domestic products’ purchase. So we expect that the agencies that are responsible, especially the Presidential Committee that monitors the implementation of 005 and also, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment that oversees the 003, the purchase of local Made-in-Nigeria goods that they would sharpen their monitoring and processes so that MDAs who do not comply with these executive orders are held accountable.

The MAN president noted: “I think the time has come to really put action to this executive order, otherwise, we will have raised the hopes of an average Nigerian manufacturer and dashed it, including the National Assembly; and not only the Federal Government, because we forget that it is not only one budget we have in Nigeria, we have 36 plus one budget.

On the local consumption campaign by the Presidency, Ahmed stressed: “It is worthy of note that President Muhamadu Buhari has consistently maintained that Nigerians should consume what they produce and produce what they consume.

This three-day exhibition, therefore, is a demonstration of the capacity of the Nigerian manufacturing sector to produce what they consumed. “What is left is for government and Nigerians to consume what we produce.”

