Budget: Niger Assembly approves N65.5bn for LGs

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

The Niger State House of Assembly yesterday approved the sum of N65.5 billion as local government areas’ budget. The capital vote was to gulp N19, 613, 761,649, while the recurrent expenditure stood at N45, 926,303,467. While it frowned at the yearly N1 billion internally generated revenue (IGR) of the councils, the Assembly passed the N65,540,065,116 billion budget for the 25 local government areas of the state. Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Bawa Wuse, stated this during yesterday’s plenary while passing the local governments’ 2020 Appropriation Bill into law.

He, however, queried the lopsidedness in the budget, and wondered why the recurrent vote should overwhelm the capital expenditure by three times. The lawmakers observed that with the large chunk of the budget going into payment of salaries, nothing much would be left for the councils to execute capital projects.

They urged the council chairmen to expand their IGR base to reduce over dependence on federal government allocation. “Notwithstanding the security challenges, they should expand and improve their revenue base to generate more resources for their developmental projects.”

They also called on the councils not to undertake projects that were within the jurisdictions of federal and state governments, but should restrict them to their constitutional responsibilities. In a chat with journalists, Chairman, Joint Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs as well as Planning and Appropriation on LG Budget, Hon. Shuaibu Iya, representing Suleja Constituency, commended the House for passing the budget. Speaking on the recurrent vote, Iya said: “Salaries affect capital expenditure and the issue is that most workers at the LGs don’t have schedules of duty and if you try to reduce them, it will cause another problem.”

