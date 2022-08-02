Budget Office explains NNPC’s failure to remit revenues

The Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation, Mr Ben Akabueze, has said that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has not been remitting revenues or monies to the Federation Account for some period.

He explained that the revenues collected by NNPC Limited for the federation were also used for the importation of premium motor spirit, popularly called petrol, which, he noted, was the only petroleum product that is still being subsidised. Speaking during Politics Today on Channels Television, he said while the international price of crude oil has been on the rise, the prices of refined products have also been going up.

He explained that the money gained by the rising price of crude oil was also eaten up by the rising cost of refined products, which Nigeria still imports. Akabueze said there is no restriction on the importation of petrol.

He stated that private importers declined to import the product because it is still being subsidised and that they do not have recourse to recovering whatever losses they may incur in importing the product. He said that was the reason NNPC has been the sole importer of petrol as they have recourse to the Federation Account to recover the losses incurred while importing the product.

Akabueze said: “It is true that the NNPC has not been remitting to the federation account as the Minister of National Planning confirmed it. What has been happening is that essentially NNPC receives revenue on behalf of the government, and then imports this product which in this case is petrol which is the only product that is still being subsidised.

“And because of the subsidy on it, the private importers stay away from it because there are no assurances how they will recover their money. But there is no embargo, there is no restriction on anybody importing petrol.

The reason the NNPC is the only one importing petrol is that NNPC has recourse to the federation account to be able to recover whatever losses it suffers from the importation of petrol. The private companies do not have that recourse, so they stay away from importing it.

“So what has happened this year is that the total revenues the NNPC has collected on behalf of the federation from oil have gone into importing the product because two things have happened. One, exacerbated by the Russian-Ukraine war, the international prices have risen significantly, and the price of crude is the most important determinant of the price of a refined product.

So whatever direction the price of crude goes, the price of refining goes also in that direction. “The price of refined products has risen sharply coupled with constrained supplies which have been putting pressure. In our particular case, while we are suffering the high cost of energy caused by the Russian- Ukraine war disruption, before then, prices were relatively high. In our case, on top, there has been a significant reduction in oil production.”

He added: “In the first three months of this year, oil production had averaged 1.3m barrels per day. Our initial 2022 budget was based on a production of 1.86m bpd. Earlier in the year, when production looked like it was challenged, we revised it to N16m bpd.

But even at a lower target of1.6m bpd target, it was short by 300,000 barrels short on a daily basis. That is a lot of revenues that are consequently been lost.”

