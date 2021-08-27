News

Budget office opens up on FG's debt servicing profile

Debt servicing gulped substantial portion of Federal Government’s revenue as it committed N2.02 trillion to it in six months (January to June). This was disclosed yesterday at the ongoing training on “Government Integrated Financial Management Information System Budget Preparation Subsystem” for ministries, department and agencies holding in Abuja.

The figure was contained in a presentation by the Technical Adviser to the Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Alfred Okon. The session was to intimate accounting officers in charge of expenditure and revenue across MDAs of government’s challenges with revenue, expenditure and budget implementation with emphasis on “overview of FGN 2022 Budget Call Circular.”

The report put Federal Government’s retained revenue at N2.23 trillion, indicating 67.3 per cent of pro-rated target of N3.3 trillion for the review period. The total revenue comprises oil revenue of N492.44 billion, non-oil tax revenue of N778.18 billion, Company Income Tax of N397.02 billion, Value Added Tax of N129 billion and Customs collections of N234.02 billion. Other revenues amounted to N922.09 billion, out of which independent revenue from ministries, departments and agencies of government was N558.13 billion. Okon noted that the N2.02 trillion used to service debt in the first half of this year represented 35 per cent of total expenditure of N5.81trillion. According to the report, “on the expenditure side, N5.81 trillion (representing 92.4% of the prorated budget) has been spent. This excludes GOEs’ and projecttied debt expenditures.

“N2.02 trillion was for debt service (35% of FGN expenditures); and N1.795 trillion for Personnel cost, including Pensions (30.9% of FGN revenues).” The report showed that as of August, N1.3 trillion had been released for capital expenditure, representing 22.3 per cent of total expenditure. Speaking at the session, Director- General, Budget Office of the Federation ( BOF) Mr. Ben Akabueze, said 2022 executive budget proposal would be submitted to the National Assembly for deliberations next month.

