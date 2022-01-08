News

Budget padding: FG should seek legal redress- Lawyers

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

Two senior lawyers, Dr. Fassy Yusuf and Mr. Kabir Akingbolu, have asked the Federal Government to seek legal redress to halt the persistent padding of national budget by the National Assembly. They bare their minds while reacting to allegation by President Muhammadu Buhari that the National Assembly smuggled 6, 576 projects worth N37 billion into 2022 budget. The two lawyers opined that when there’s a disagreement between the Executive and Legislature, the Judiciary should be invited to intervene.

Speaking on the issue, Yusuf noted that the constitutional backing for the lawmakers to vet and approve the budget was responsible for the friction. He said: “The Constitution empowers the National Assembly to vet and approve any budget presented to it by the president. In doing so, a lot of issues arise. I think we still have a long way to go and until the National Assembly or the Federal Government or both approach the Supreme Court for interpretation on the exact activities that should be car-ried out by the lawmakers while looking at the budget presented, we will never be able to resolve the issue.

“The National Assembly is saying that it has power to review, remove and add to the budget, while the executive is also saying that the lawmakers have no power to do so. When there’s any friction between the Executive and the Legislature, it is the Judiciary that will come in and intervene”. On his part, a rights activist, Akingbolu, said it is beyond the powers of the National Assembly to insert items not listed in the budget by the Executive. “Under the Constitution, the president is to lay before the National Assembly the budget allocation for a fiscal year. By that provision, it is the duty and function residing in the executive arm of government and not the other way round. Therefore, the illegal practice where the legislators tinker with a proposed budget and start inserting items not listed by the executive is an aberration. “This is because, as long as the executives cannot make laws, it is wrong for the lawmakers to include in the budget what the executive has not put there.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Odekunle, PACAC member, dies of COVID-19

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Lawrence Olaoye

We’ve lost a valued friend, says Buhari   A Professor of Criminology and a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Femi Odekunle, is dead. The deceased died at the COVID-19 isolation center in Gwagalada, Abuja, on Tuesday evening. PACAC is headed by Itse Sagay, a professor of law.   The committee was […]
News

LG election: No movement between 6am-3pm, Oyo govt

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Ahead of today’s local government election, Oyo State Government has announced restriction of movement of persons and goods within the territory of the state between 6am and 3pm. In a statement authorized by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, the state government declared that the restrictions have become necessary to enable […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Sokoto in extreme distress, Tambuwal tells Buhari

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has said that the state was in extremely distress in the hands of bandits, kidnappers and needed urgent attention from President Muhammadu Buhari to restore security.   Tambuwal explained that the situation was exacerbated by the influx of bandits and criminals displaced by the defective maneuvers of security personnel […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica