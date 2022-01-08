Budget padding: FG should seek legal redress- Lawyers

Two senior lawyers, Dr. Fassy Yusuf and Mr. Kabir Akingbolu, have asked the Federal Government to seek legal redress to halt the persistent padding of national budget by the National Assembly. They bare their minds while reacting to allegation by President Muhammadu Buhari that the National Assembly smuggled 6, 576 projects worth N37 billion into 2022 budget. The two lawyers opined that when there’s a disagreement between the Executive and Legislature, the Judiciary should be invited to intervene.

Speaking on the issue, Yusuf noted that the constitutional backing for the lawmakers to vet and approve the budget was responsible for the friction. He said: “The Constitution empowers the National Assembly to vet and approve any budget presented to it by the president. In doing so, a lot of issues arise. I think we still have a long way to go and until the National Assembly or the Federal Government or both approach the Supreme Court for interpretation on the exact activities that should be car-ried out by the lawmakers while looking at the budget presented, we will never be able to resolve the issue.

“The National Assembly is saying that it has power to review, remove and add to the budget, while the executive is also saying that the lawmakers have no power to do so. When there’s any friction between the Executive and the Legislature, it is the Judiciary that will come in and intervene”. On his part, a rights activist, Akingbolu, said it is beyond the powers of the National Assembly to insert items not listed in the budget by the Executive. “Under the Constitution, the president is to lay before the National Assembly the budget allocation for a fiscal year. By that provision, it is the duty and function residing in the executive arm of government and not the other way round. Therefore, the illegal practice where the legislators tinker with a proposed budget and start inserting items not listed by the executive is an aberration. “This is because, as long as the executives cannot make laws, it is wrong for the lawmakers to include in the budget what the executive has not put there.”

