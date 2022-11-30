News

Budget Padding: Finance minister exonerates Defence, Humanitarian affairs ministers

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Ahmed, yesterday exonerated the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq and the Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen Bashir Magashi (rtd) for allegedly inflating their respective ministries’ 2023 budgets for the National Social Safety Nets projects and procurement of military equipment.

Ahmed defended her colleagues when she appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations investigating allegations of budget padding by the ministries. This is even as the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Aliyu Betara has advised Hajiya Farouq to resign if she is not capable of holding the office.

Betara said that the lawmakers had been at the reviewing end of the allegations of padding the budget while the minister (humanitarian affairs) had been going to the public with a lot of misinformation. The chairman expressed dismay at the continuous absence of the minister at the invitation of the committee to explain allegations of insertion of N206 billion in the 2023 budget of the ministry. However, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Nasir Sanni Gwazo said that the minister’s absence at the parley was due to an urgent national engagement by her office.

The finance minister had in her presentation given a convincing explanation to the House Committee on the N206, 243,305,000 earmarked by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs as National Social Safety Nets projects and the $1,303,880.40 by the Ministry of Defence. According to her, the approval of the said funds was done by the ministry of finance and the issue under contention is the expenditure on bilateral loans by the newest ministry.

She explained that the National Social Safety Nets project is domiciled in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and the World Bank is the source of the funds to the tune of $473,500, 000. She told the lawmakers that traditionally, multilateral and bilateral financial institutions are the financiers of government loans to finance any such projects adding that the ministry’s budget was contained in the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

On the budget of the Ministry of Defence, she said that the minister, Maj- Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd) wrote to the Presidency and got its approval for the implementation of its procurement projects in three phases. She told the lawmakers that the procurement of RF-5/7800 military communications equipment at the cost of N8,500,000,000 was done by the minister in accordance with the procurement laws.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG to inject 10m gas cylinders into circulation

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu, Bauchi

The Federal Government intends to inject over 10 million gas cylinders into circulation in the country through collaboration with the relevant stakeholders. Accordingly, it also plans to create micro refilling and distribution centres across each state to increase affordability and availability of the commodity for Nigerians. This was disclosed by the Managing Director of Nigeria […]
News Top Stories

Fuel subsidy: FG to pay N5,000 monthly to 40m deserving Nigerians

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa,

As part of measures to cushion the removal of fuel subsidy mid- 2022, the Federal Government has concluded plans to institute a monthly transport subsidy in the form of cash transfer of N5,000 to 30 to 40 million deserving Nigerians. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, gave hints of cash transfer […]
News

I didn’t know I’ll be governor –Diri

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday joined other worshipers to offer praises to God for witnessing the first Sunday of year 2021. Diri, who worshipped at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Sampou, his home town, told the congregation that he never knew the community would produce a governor while he was supporting the governorship aspiration of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica