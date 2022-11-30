Budget Padding: Finance minister exonerates Defence, Humanitarian affairs ministers

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Ahmed, yesterday exonerated the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq and the Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen Bashir Magashi (rtd) for allegedly inflating their respective ministries’ 2023 budgets for the National Social Safety Nets projects and procurement of military equipment.

Ahmed defended her colleagues when she appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations investigating allegations of budget padding by the ministries. This is even as the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Aliyu Betara has advised Hajiya Farouq to resign if she is not capable of holding the office.

Betara said that the lawmakers had been at the reviewing end of the allegations of padding the budget while the minister (humanitarian affairs) had been going to the public with a lot of misinformation. The chairman expressed dismay at the continuous absence of the minister at the invitation of the committee to explain allegations of insertion of N206 billion in the 2023 budget of the ministry. However, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Nasir Sanni Gwazo said that the minister’s absence at the parley was due to an urgent national engagement by her office.

The finance minister had in her presentation given a convincing explanation to the House Committee on the N206, 243,305,000 earmarked by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs as National Social Safety Nets projects and the $1,303,880.40 by the Ministry of Defence. According to her, the approval of the said funds was done by the ministry of finance and the issue under contention is the expenditure on bilateral loans by the newest ministry.

She explained that the National Social Safety Nets project is domiciled in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and the World Bank is the source of the funds to the tune of $473,500, 000. She told the lawmakers that traditionally, multilateral and bilateral financial institutions are the financiers of government loans to finance any such projects adding that the ministry’s budget was contained in the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

On the budget of the Ministry of Defence, she said that the minister, Maj- Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd) wrote to the Presidency and got its approval for the implementation of its procurement projects in three phases. She told the lawmakers that the procurement of RF-5/7800 military communications equipment at the cost of N8,500,000,000 was done by the minister in accordance with the procurement laws.

