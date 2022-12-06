Budget Padding: Senate clears Finance Minister of complicity

The Senate, yesterday, cleared the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, of complicity in the alleged insertions in budgetary provisions of some ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

This was as the apex legislative chamber berated what it perceived as a shoddy implementation of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) based on lack of records of verifiable beneficiaries.

The Minister of Finance was cleared of alleged series of paddings in the proposed N20.51 trillion 2023 budget by the Senate Committee on Appropriations when she appeared on the invitation of the committee.

She had explained to the committee that the various amounts of money some heads of agen cies denied during their interface with relevant committees for budget defence, were approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), before the budget presentation itself by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, October 7, 2022.

“All the proposed budgetary sums like the N206 billion in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, the N8.6 billion in the Ministry of Defence, N195.468 billion in the estimates for the Ministry of Power etc., were all captured before presentation by Mr President.

“Most of these sums are bilateral or multilateral loans captured in the budget of agencies selected for project execution for the sole purpose of transparency. The totality of such loans captured in the proposed budget of the relevant agencies is N1.771 trillion.

“Had heads of the affected MDAs carried out systhorough scrutinization of their approved budgetary proposals, the issue of insertion or budget padding wouldn’t have arisen at all, realisation of which made the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi to apologise after feigning ignorance of N8.6 billion in his ministry’s budget during interface with Senate Committee on Defence,” she said.

Satisfied by her submission, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Jibrin Barau (APC Kano North), said the clarifications made by the minister were well understood by all the committee members and commended her for ensuring transparency with capturing of such loans or grants in the budget.

Earlier at an interface with the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Uneven Disbursement of N500 billion Development fund by the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, failed to supply the committee with verifiable evidence of beneficiaries.

