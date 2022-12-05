Budget Padding: Senate clears Finance Minister of complicity 

The Senate, Monday, cleared the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, of any complicity in alleged insertions in budgetary provisions of some ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

This was as the apex legislative chamber berated what it perceived as a shoddy implementation of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) based on lack of records of verifiable beneficiaries.

The Minister of Finance was cleared of alleged series of paddings in the proposed N20.51 trillion 2023 budget by the Senate Committee on Appropriations when she appeared on the invitation of the committee.

She had explained to the committee that the various amounts of money some heads of agencies denied during their interface with relevant committees for budget defence, were approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), before the budget presentation itself by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, October 7, 2022.

