News

Budget Padding: Senate clears Finance Minister of complicity 

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

The Senate, Monday, cleared the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, of any complicity in alleged insertions in budgetary provisions of some ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

This was as the apex legislative chamber berated what it perceived as a shoddy implementation of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) based on lack of records of verifiable beneficiaries.

The Minister of Finance was cleared of alleged series of paddings in the proposed N20.51 trillion 2023 budget by the Senate Committee on Appropriations when she appeared on the invitation of the committee.

She had explained to the committee that the various amounts of money some heads of agencies denied during their interface with relevant committees for budget defence, were approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), before the budget presentation itself by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, October 7, 2022.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

…No ransom paid for abductees – Uniabuja

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The University of Abuja has said no ransom was paid to secure the release of the three senior staff of the University of Abuja and children who were abducted by suspected bandits. Recall that in the early hours of Tuesday, six persons; Prof. Obansa and his son, Prof. Oboscolo with his son and daughter, a […]
News

IWA to Ohanaeze, IPOB: Speak with one voice for united Igbo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Igbo World Assembly (IWA), the apex diaspora Igbo organization has expressed deep worry over what it described as emerging rift between Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Indigenous People of Biafra I(POB), saying that unless both groups work together, the actualization of a better Igbo may be derailed. In a statement jointly signed by IWA Chairman, Vice […]
News

Delta 2023: ‘Zoning of governorship seat’ll entrench peace

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba

Political leaders in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State have stated that zoning of the governorship seat in the 2023 general elections would go a long way in bringing about unity and peace to the polity of the state. They disclosed this when members of the DC-23 paid a consultation visit to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica