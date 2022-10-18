Budget: ‘Planned deficit funding with N8.8trn loan dangerous’

The Director, Centre for Economic Policy Analysis and Research (CEPAR), University of Lagos, Professor Ndubuisi Nwokoma, has warned that Nigeria is in serious trouble if the country continues to borrow.

In an interview with New Telegraph, the Prof said the plan by the Federal Government to borrow N8.8trillion to fund the 2023 budget deficit was a wrong step. The CEPAR boss said that Nigeria’s revenue was less than the amount the country needs to service its debt.

He stated that the implication was that the country, if nothing is done to address the ugly trend, would even borrow to service its debt and not even pay the principal sum.

He said such a situation was detrimental to the national economic well-being and development of the country. Prof. Nwokoma said: “With the debt profile of about N42 trillion as of July 2022 when you have another deficit of about N10.5trillion, and of this amount you are going to borrow about N8.8 trillion.

“Apart from that they will sell off assets to make up the balance, it is actually a serious case for Nigeria because when you borrow about N8.8trillion add to the one that will be incurred for the remaining part of this year because as of July 2022, the followup to the report of this year’s budget, we have already incurred about N4 trillion or N5 trillion deficit.

“So when you add that to N42 trillion, we have about N47 trillion and add N8.8 trillion for next year, it is about N55.8trillion. We do not know where the country is headed to. If we keep up piling debts, it is not good for the country.

“Now the revenue we are earning is not enough to service out debt. It is about 110 per cent of the revenue. So everything you get from oil, you pour it into servicing debt.

You now begin to borrow again to add to that. That creates a serious problem.” The CEPAR boss urged the Federal Government to take some drastic steps to reverse the ugly trend. He advised the government to address oil theft, which, he said, had created a leakage in the government’s revenue. He also advised the government to remove, in phases, the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, (PMS) and to reduce the cost of governance.

He also said the 66million litres per day national consumption according to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) was suspect. He said it was unbelievable that Nigeria consumes such a huge volume of PMS now that the country is suffering from economic downward, adding that the country consumed far less when the economy was good.

Prof. Nwokoma said: “When I think we should do is that the government needs to take some drastic steps because a drastic problem needs a drastic solution. There is a need for government to take a lot of drastic measures. “First, the leakages in revenue need to be addressed particularly the issue of oil theft. We have to confront that. “The second area is fuel subsidy.

There is a lot of overstatement about that subsidy because when the economy was doing well, we were using about 35 million litres per day. Now the economy is not doing well, we are talking about 66 million litres per day, which means there is corruption. So there are leakages because of corruption.

“Whether it is part of the government agenda, we do not know because the consumption level the government is using to calculate subsidy is suspect.

If the government is sincere, it should address it but if they are part of the problem, nothing can be done. “But if they are sincere, they need to look at the area of that fuel subsidy calculation because it is even higher now than when the economy was doing well when people had more cars and more generators.

“Now people do not have the means to power their generators as at and when due. Now people do not have their cars on the roads as they used to. If you go on Lagos expressways, you do not have as much traffic as we used to have four, five or eight years ago. “So how come we have a higher level of consumption of litres of PMS per day? That one is suspect. We need to look at that.

We need to look at the calculation for subsidy. Subsidy should be removed in phases. “The other area is the cost of governance. The government is not behaving as if there is fire on the mountain. Look at the amount of money they are budgeting for food, the amount for the President and Vice President. All kinds of budgeted expenditures that we do not expect. Basically, it is alarming and government should take drastic action in these three areas.”

Recall President Muhammadu Buhari, while presenting the 2023 budget to the National Assembly in Abuja, said the Federal Government was planning to borrow N8.80 trillion to finance its budget deficit in 2023.

He said the new borrowing would be 4.78 per cent of the estimated Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which some analysts have opined is higher than the three per cent prescribed by the Fiscal Responsibility Act. They noted that the law only allows a violation if the nation faces national security threats, an allowance that President Buhari cited for his government’s decision.

