Budget: ‘Presidency’s N25.92bn for internet, food, others outrageous’

Sub-Dean, Kwara State University, (KWASU), Dr Abdulganiyu Shehu Salau, has said the provisions of N25.92 billion for internet, food, travelling allowances and other items for President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo (SAN), is outrageous.

Salau, who is of the Department of Agricultural Economics and Extension Services, in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, said such allocations did not take into consideration the current poor state of the country as well as its huge debt profile were taken into consideration.

According to him, it is surprising that not much is allocated for food security/agriculture and education. He urged the National Assembly to reallocate some of the items in the budget in such a way that it will be more productive and beneficial for the nation.

President Muhammadu Buhari in his 2023 budget proposal/bill, which was sent to the National Assembly, allocated about N14 billion for internet subscription, telephone charges, stationery, computers, books, newspapers and personnel costs for the presidency.

He also allocated about N11.92 billion for the food items and foreign trips for him and his vice as well as refreshments, kitchen accessories and related items. Salau said: “N14 billion allocation for internet subscription, telephone charges, stationery, computers, books, newspapers and personnel costs for the presidency is outrageous.

“One of the problems we are having is that everybody keeps saying that the economy is on the verge of collapse and by the time you see allocations to some sectors, eg to Presidency for fueling, diesel, internet services, you will be amazed that what is going on here. It is not just the Presidency, even the National Assembly, whether upper or lower. These are some of the things that we need to look at. “It is too outrageous. It is not supposed to be. Nigerians should rise up to some of these challenges.

As a nation, we are too conservative. We do not respond. We just complain, we do not do the needful to change bad situations. Nigerians should not accept that. “Even the National Assembly should also be the ones to protest even on our behalf.

They should say, no, what internet services are you talking about? The funniest thing is most of these products are not from Nigeria. So you have what is called capital flight from Nigeria. Most of our monies go abroad.”

Also the N11.2 billion allocation for food items and other items is outrageous. Those things are bad as a nation. As President and Vice- President, they should also check themselves. Travelling to where? And what?

How many times have they seen the US President coming to Nigeria? How many times have you seen Presidents of Ghana,Tanzania, and Egypt come to Nigeria? How many times? This is waste of money. That is why the naira keeps depreciating. What are they going there to do?

You only go there on invitation and not allocating so much for travelling. It is wrong? For what? “The National Assembly should slash them and allocate them to productive areas. There are productive areas that are lacking. Look at the Education sector, look at the budgetary allocation to Education.

Very small. Education is a funda-mental right of all Nigerians and look at the allocation. Look at the allocation to agriculture when we should be planning for food security.

These are where the money should be challenged to. Let them challenge the money to these areas. The NASS plays a supervisory role. They should ensure that the allocated money is efficiently utilised.” President Buhari had in the 2023 budget before the National Assembly proposed expenditures of N20.51 trillion.

The budget has passed the second reading at the National Assembly. Salau, who is Sub-Dean, the Faculty of Agriculture, said the budget should impact positively on the welfare of Nigerians. He said the high amount of budget could be justified given current global inflation and the aftermath of the Coronavirus pandemic.

