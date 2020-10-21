Budget: Reps adjourn plenary to Nov 24

The House of Representatives yesterday adjourned plenary sittings to reconvene on November 24, 2020.

The suspension of plenary is to enable standing committees of the House engage Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government in the defence of the 2021 appropriation bill.

The decision was taken following the endorsement of a motion moved by the leader of the House, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa (APC, Kano) and supported by Hon. Onofiok Luke (PDP, Akwa Ibom).

Before adjoining, the House urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately intervene and provide relief materials and support to all communities affected by flood across the country.

It also urged the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to ensure that all displaced families and communities are rehabilitated and supported to resuscitate their livelihoods.

The resolution was sequel to a motion sponsored by the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta) on the urgent need to address the impact of recent ravaging flood disaster in parts of Nigeria and it was seconded by Hon. Isa Shaba Ibrahim.

In his lead debate, Elumelu lamented this year’s ravaging effect of flood disaster across the country on the socio-economic wellbeing of the people, families and communities.

He recalled that the 2020 Annual Flood Outlook released by the Nigeria Hydrological Survey Agency (NIHSA) in May 2020 indicated that 102 Local Government Areas in over 28 states were reported to be at risk of flooding.

“Also recalls that states listed in the survey included Rivers, Cross River, Delta, Lagos, Ondo, Bayelsa, Sokoto, Kogi, Niger, Kaduna, Katsina, Gombe, Adamawa, Benue, FCT, Nasarawa, Delta, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Edo, Abia, Anambra, Imo, Borno, Kano and Kebbi.

“Again recall that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) also asserted that 275 Local Government Areas across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory fall within the moderately probable flood risk areas, while the remaining 397 Local Government Areas fall within the low probable flood risk areas.

