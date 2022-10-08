News

Budget to be passed before Dec ending– Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. (Hon.) Femi Gbajabiamila has assured that the National Assembly would accord the 2023 appropriation bill accelerated passage before the end of the year. Gbajabiamila, who disclosed this, while giving vote of thanks at the presentation of the budget by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, however insisted that the parliament will be thorough in the consideration of the budget estimates. “I assure you the National Assembly will prioritise this bill and ensure it is passed before the end of the year, as is the practice in the 9th Assembly. “However, we will not, in the quest for timely passage, fail to do the due diligence expected of us by the Nigerian people”.

The speaker stressed that “As we consider this 2023 appropriation bill, I wish to remind the heads of ministries, departments and executive agencies that the National Assembly expects thorough accounting for previous appropriations, disbursements and expenditures. “Where such accounts are not forthcoming, we will demand them. And we will exercise the full authority of parliament to hold to account those who fail to provide the records we need to make informed decisions on the appropriation bill. “This is a priority for us as we wind down and begin compiling our service records for history and as a guide to those who will continue from where we stop.

Just as the 9th Assembly has reformed the appropriations process to ensure timely budget passage, we also intend to leave a legacy of transparency and accountability as a standard for the future”. “I have often said that a budget reflects priorities. National security, healthcare, education, public infrastructure and human capital development are the priorities we have pursued in the 9th Assembly. Every appropriation act we have considered and passed has reflected these priorities to different degrees.

 

