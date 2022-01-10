Budget: Transport ministry to spend N375m on celebrations

PADDING

There is doubling-up of money in the ministry’s budget

The Federal Ministry of Transportation has earmarked N149.24 billion or 72.5 per cent for capital projects from its total allocation of N205.8 billion in its 2022 Appropriation Bill.

Out of the amount, the ministry would spend N619 million on anniversaries, celebrations, welfare packages, purchase of office furniture and fittings and agencies’ performance audit. It noted that N375 million would go to anniversaries/celebrations, while welfare packages and purchase of office furniture and fittings would gulp N40 million and N75 million respectively.

Also, it has earmarked N169 million for performance audit of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) and consultancy.

Also, findings revealed that some of the allocations were duplicated in what appeared to be the usual budget padding rituals. For instance, the rehabilitation and repairs of railway, rehabilitation and repairs of fixed assets and rehabilitation and repairs would gulp N69.3 billion each or (N207 billion) for identical projects. The ministry added that another fixed asset purchase would gulp N373 million, while N373 million was also earmarked for the purchase of fixed asset general, making a total of N746 million.

Also, salary expenditure of the ministry would take N827.27 million; salaries and wages, N827.27million; salary N827.27million respectively, while allowances and social contribution would take N124.09 million and social contributions, N124.09 million. In the appropriation bill, the ministry also stressed that personnel would gulp N951 million, while overhead cost was N358.79million.

In addition, one of its agencies, Nigerian Institute of Transport and Technology (NITT), was allocated 24 billion out of which personnel was allocated N2.13 billion; overhead, N179.4 million and capital, N22 billion, while the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) is to spend N6.04 billion on capital projects from its total allocation of N15 billion; N105.4 million was earmarked for overhead cost and N9.34 billion for personnel. Also, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) was allocated N13.96 billion out of which N1.07 billion was set aside for personnel; zero allocation for overhead cost; capital projects, N12.89 billion.

The ministry set aside N2.05 billion for Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN). From the amount, the academy would spend N1.1 billion for personnel; N81.4 million, overhead and N867.07 million as capital projects. The embattled Council for Regulation of Freight Forwarders of Nigeria (CRFFN) received N655.16 million from the allocation, out of which it would spend N525.8 million on personnel; 33.4 million as overhead, while capital projects take N95.96 million.

The 2022 budget allocation specified that the ministry and the agencies would spend a total N15.13 billion on personnel; overhead cost, N758 million and capital projects, N189.9 billion.

In the budget, the ministry noted that National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), N41.36 million; contributory pension – employer’s contribution, N82.72 million; other recurrent costs, N22.35 million; overhead cost, N358.79 million; travel& transport – general, N86 million; local travel & transport: training, N43 million; local travel & transport: others: N28 million and international travel & transport: others, N15 million.

Others are utilities – general, N45 million; electricity charges, N33million; telephone charges N3million; internet access charges N3million; water rates, N3million; sewerage charges, N3million; materials & supplies – general, N28.18 million; office stationeries/ computer consumables, N20 million; newspapers N2 million; magazines & periodicals, N1.18 million; printing of nonsecurity documents, N5 million; maintenance services – general, N41 million; maintenance of motor vehicle/transport equipment, N13 million; maintenance of office furniture N3 million; maintenance of office building/residential qtrs, N3 million; maintenance of plants/generators, N7 million; other maintenance services N15 million; training – general, N30.8 million; local training, N30.8 million; other services – general, N22 million; security charges, N20 million; cleaning and fumigation services, N2 million; consulting & professional services – general, N1.47 million; information technology consulting, N1.47 million; fuel & lubricants – general, N15.5 million and motor vehicle fuel cost, N5 million.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...