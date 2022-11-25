BudgIT: 1,248 constituency projects yet to take off

Of the 5,242 government projects that BudgIT’s community engagement and service delivery promotion arm, Tracka, tracked across 31 states in Nigeria between June 2021 and July 2022, 1,248 were yet to take off, according to its newly launched 2021 Constituency Project Report.

BudgIT, which stated this in a press release issued yesterday, said that the report, titled, “Using Advocacy to Build Citizens’ Capacity for Improved Governance,” reviewed Tracka’s work and documents the findings from 5,242 government projects. It added that “of these projects, 3,043 have been completed, 775 are ongoing, 1,248 have not started, 176 are abandoned and 2,366 projects were with unspecified locations.” According to the statement, “key findings in the report reveal critical issues with project execution in Nigeria, including the diversion of projects for personal use, the use of empowerment projects as a reward system for political party members, non-execution of projects, incapability of assigned agencies to execute projects, the obscurity of budgetary provisions, use of substandard materials, the hijacking of federal capital projects implementation by lawmakers, poor maintenance of projects, among others.” The statement further said: “In extreme situations, elected representatives have diverted public funds for political and personal purposes.

“For example, in Taraba state, N200 million earmarked for the procurement of vehicles for constituents was converted into personal use by Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, a senator representing Taraba South Senatorial district, while in Sokoto, Honourable Bala Kokani, a lawmaker representing Kebbe/Tambuwal federal constituency, locked up empowerment items (motorcycles, sewing and grinding machines, bags of fertiliser) worth over N40 million in his permanent residence, that was meant to be distributed to his constituents.

