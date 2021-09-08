Business

BudgIT celebrates 10 years of civic innovation

BudgIT Foundation, a foremost civic-tech organisation leading the advocacy for fiscal transparency and accountability in Nigeria and three other African countries, has announced its 10th-anniversary celebration tagged,

 

“A decade of civic-innovation and social impact” scheduled to hold in September 2021.

 

According to a press release, to celebrate BudgIT’s achievements in the last decade, the Foundation will host a series of signature events between September 13 and September 18 2021, including its Anniversary Lecture, Hackathon and Dinner & Awards ceremony.

 

 

The statement reported Oluseun Onigbinde, BudgIT’s Lead Director and Co-founder, as saying “the last ten years have been nothing short of tremendous for us at BudgIT.

 

Despite the challenges, BudgIT has recorded significant achievements while facilitating improved fiscal transparency and accountability through social advocacy, civic innovation, institutional engagements, partnerships and active citizen mobilisation.

 

“We have played a major role in defining the landscape of Nigeria’s civic-tech space and we are currently engraving our footprints within Africa’s civic-tech space.

 

“The next ten years are very critical for us at BudgIT. We hope to scale our work across Africa and the Middle East. As a civictech powerhouse, we also aim to leverage emerging technologie to improve budget access and participatory governance, which is a very important aspect of what we do,”

 

Oluseun added. Also, Joseph Agunbiade, BudgIT’s Co-founder and CTO, was reported as saying that: “So far we have tracked over 16,738 projects worth billions of naira, ensured the completion of over 7000 constituency projects, facilitated 15,467 town hall meetings through our 37 project tracking officers across Nigeria, with support from over 1500 community champions currently present in 32 states.

 

 

This makes us really proud of how far we have come.”

https://newtelegraphng.com

