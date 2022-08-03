Business

BudgIT: Empowerment schemes gulp N58.2bn of N100bn constituency projects

Posted on Author SUNDAY OJEME Comment(0)

BudgIT’s service delivery promotion platform, which allows citizens to collaborate, track and give feedback on public projects in their communities, Tracka, has established that N58.2 billion of the N100 billion Constituency Projects was allocated to empowerment projects, which are “customarily vague and challenging to track and have also been used as a funnel to transfer political benefits to party loyalists, particularly in a pre-election year,” according to a press release issued by the organisation.

The statement said that Tracka’s analysis showed that the 2022 Zonal Intervention Projects (ZIPs) also consisted of 41 projects with unspecified locations amounting to N4.89billion with the Agriculture Ministry accounting for 10 of such projects, Education Ministry -2, Health Ministry – 1, Humanitarian Ministry- 1, Information and Culture – 1, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) – 2, Science and Technology Ministry- 15, Water Resources Ministry – 3, Office of the SGF – 3, and Special Duties – 1. The statement also highlights the importance of ensuring that the authorities make available, “detailed documentation of project locations as this provides the citizens with the correct information to hold the government accountable.”

“Whenever details of public projects are unavailable to the public, monitoring the implementation of such projects becomes difficult for the citizens, civil society, and auditing bodies. This creates a loophole for under-delivery and embezzlement of public funds,” it added. For instance, according to the statement, “under the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, N250m was allocated for the “Supply of motorcycles, grinding machines, and sewing machines to women and youth in North Central”, however, no specific project location (state, local government area, ward, street and community) was stated.” Commenting on the situation, Head of Tracka, Uadamen Ilevbaoje, expressed his displeasure over the high level of misplaced priority regarding projects nominated by elected representatives, poor service delivery, and lack of citizen inclusion in the project nomination process by the legislators at the National Assembly. According to him, these irregularities were reflected in the high number of empowerment projects littered across the 2022 ZIPs.

He particularly noted that the N28 billion allocated to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture under different agencies was not for agricultural-based projects but empowerment projects. Similarly, he said that while the office of the SGF had an allocation of N13 billion, a good number of projects allocated to it were empowerment projects that may not meet the people’s needs.

On projects domiciled in agencies whose mandates were not relevant to executing them, he cited the Public Complaint Commission, which got N100 million for procuring one unit of CAT D7H wheel bulldozer caterpillar equipment for rural road rehabilitation in Ondo Central Senatorial District, Ondo state and the Kano State National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies’ (NBAIS) Headquarters, which was mandated to supervise an N52 million project for the supply of assorted grain (Rice) in Tsanyawa and Kunchi Federal Constituency. “Projects should be assigned to appropriate ministries and agencies that have the mandate of overseeing them. The incapability of many agencies to effectively supervise projects has led to the poor execution of many projects, thereby wasting taxpayers’ funds,” Uadamen stated.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

5G: Telcos seek reduction in cost of spectrum

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

As Nigeria continues preparations towards the deployment of 5G technology, telecommunications operators in the country have called for a reduction in the cost of the spectrum, which is to be issued by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the service.   According to the Chairman of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Ikechukwu […]
Business

S&P Global to assess countries using G20 debt relief plan

Posted on Author Our Reporters

S&P Global has said it will undertake a “caseby- case assessment” of countries seeking debt relief from private creditors using the G20 debt relief plan to determine if they’ve defaulted on their commercial debt, Reuters reported yesterday. Both S&P and Fitch chopped Ethiopia’s rating after Addis Ababa signalled it would be the first country with […]
Business

Quickteller highlights business strategies for SMEs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As businesses seek to overcome post-COVID challenges, Quickteller Business, a leading payment platform, has said it will continue to provide support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through various value propositions that are designed to drive growth for the sector. The firm disclosed this during the SME event hosted by Nelly Agbogu, popularly known as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica