BudgIT: Empowerment schemes gulp N58.2bn of N100bn constituency projects

BudgIT’s service delivery promotion platform, which allows citizens to collaborate, track and give feedback on public projects in their communities, Tracka, has established that N58.2 billion of the N100 billion Constituency Projects was allocated to empowerment projects, which are “customarily vague and challenging to track and have also been used as a funnel to transfer political benefits to party loyalists, particularly in a pre-election year,” according to a press release issued by the organisation.

The statement said that Tracka’s analysis showed that the 2022 Zonal Intervention Projects (ZIPs) also consisted of 41 projects with unspecified locations amounting to N4.89billion with the Agriculture Ministry accounting for 10 of such projects, Education Ministry -2, Health Ministry – 1, Humanitarian Ministry- 1, Information and Culture – 1, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) – 2, Science and Technology Ministry- 15, Water Resources Ministry – 3, Office of the SGF – 3, and Special Duties – 1. The statement also highlights the importance of ensuring that the authorities make available, “detailed documentation of project locations as this provides the citizens with the correct information to hold the government accountable.”

“Whenever details of public projects are unavailable to the public, monitoring the implementation of such projects becomes difficult for the citizens, civil society, and auditing bodies. This creates a loophole for under-delivery and embezzlement of public funds,” it added. For instance, according to the statement, “under the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, N250m was allocated for the “Supply of motorcycles, grinding machines, and sewing machines to women and youth in North Central”, however, no specific project location (state, local government area, ward, street and community) was stated.” Commenting on the situation, Head of Tracka, Uadamen Ilevbaoje, expressed his displeasure over the high level of misplaced priority regarding projects nominated by elected representatives, poor service delivery, and lack of citizen inclusion in the project nomination process by the legislators at the National Assembly. According to him, these irregularities were reflected in the high number of empowerment projects littered across the 2022 ZIPs.

He particularly noted that the N28 billion allocated to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture under different agencies was not for agricultural-based projects but empowerment projects. Similarly, he said that while the office of the SGF had an allocation of N13 billion, a good number of projects allocated to it were empowerment projects that may not meet the people’s needs.

On projects domiciled in agencies whose mandates were not relevant to executing them, he cited the Public Complaint Commission, which got N100 million for procuring one unit of CAT D7H wheel bulldozer caterpillar equipment for rural road rehabilitation in Ondo Central Senatorial District, Ondo state and the Kano State National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies’ (NBAIS) Headquarters, which was mandated to supervise an N52 million project for the supply of assorted grain (Rice) in Tsanyawa and Kunchi Federal Constituency. “Projects should be assigned to appropriate ministries and agencies that have the mandate of overseeing them. The incapability of many agencies to effectively supervise projects has led to the poor execution of many projects, thereby wasting taxpayers’ funds,” Uadamen stated.

