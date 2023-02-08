Business

BudgIT launches ‘FG Budget dashboard

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Leading public data organisation, BudgIT, has launched its interactive FG Budget Dashboard, a web-based platform that provides quick access to the Federal Government’s budget data at a disaggregated level across all Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

In a press release, the organisation said that with the launch of the budget dashboard, “stakeholders, including citizens, civil society organizations and the media, are now equipped with accurate data to engage government agencies, political representatives and policymakers.”
It added: “The FG Budget Dashboard organizes budget information through quick analysis and summaries with corresponding infographics to simplify and present seemingly complex data in easily digestible and comprehensible bits and formats.” It also noted that the data dashboard can be leveraged by analysts, researchers, the media, and the general public to monitor the budget process at micro and macro levels, strengthen public debate and engagement, and improve participatory governance by providing the instrument to hold state actors accountable.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Leasing firm hires COO, CCSO, CMOM

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Board of Directors of C & I Leasing Plc has appointed Mr Ugoji Lenin Ugoji as chief operating officer; Mrs Adetutu Sanni, chief commercial and strategy officer and Mr Olumuyiwa Oshomoji, chief marketing officer – marine.   According to a statement by the firm’s Secretary, Mbanugo Udenze & Co and made available on the […]
Business

We’ve seen tougher days in importation business -Lilian Nwankwo

Posted on Author Reporter

      Entrepreneur and importer, Amb. Lilian Nwankwo has stated that they have seen tougher days managing the company with multiple staffers. Lilian stated that, her company’s aim was to get global attention in the importation business. “We are at a point where we are showing capacity in the importation and exportation business. This […]
Business

Insurance firm gets director

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Prestige Assurance Plc has appointed Mrs Rekha Gopalkrishnan into its board as a non-executive director.   The firm said in a statement that the appointment had been ratified by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). Also, it noted that the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), its shareholders and the investing public had been notified of the appointment. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica