BudgIT launches ‘FG Budget dashboard

Leading public data organisation, BudgIT, has launched its interactive FG Budget Dashboard, a web-based platform that provides quick access to the Federal Government’s budget data at a disaggregated level across all Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

In a press release, the organisation said that with the launch of the budget dashboard, “stakeholders, including citizens, civil society organizations and the media, are now equipped with accurate data to engage government agencies, political representatives and policymakers.”

It added: “The FG Budget Dashboard organizes budget information through quick analysis and summaries with corresponding infographics to simplify and present seemingly complex data in easily digestible and comprehensible bits and formats.” It also noted that the data dashboard can be leveraged by analysts, researchers, the media, and the general public to monitor the budget process at micro and macro levels, strengthen public debate and engagement, and improve participatory governance by providing the instrument to hold state actors accountable.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...