BudgIT launches Tracka Mobile 2.0 application

BudgIT Foundation, a foremost civic tech organization leading the advocacy for fiscal transparency and accountability in Nigeria, has launched the Tracka Mobile 2.0 Application to aid participatory governance at the subnational level.

According to a press release, the Tracka Mobile 2.0 Application, which is BudgIT’s first mobile application in ten years, was developed under the Strengthening Civic Advocacy and Local Engagement (SCALE) project with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The statement said: “On the application, citizens can view all the federal projects in a state in a particular year, search and report specific projects in their community and view monthly federal allocations to their local government area.

“The mobile application will also connect citizens to the government as a user can post or vote for a community need. This will aid elected representatives, the MDAs, CSOs and NGOs to conduct a proper needs assessment and tailor interventions towards them.”

The statement noted that since citizens’ participation in governance and public finance is critical to ensuring fiscal transparency and effective service delivery, “the mobile application will provide simplified data on federal allocations to the three tiers of government, ongoing public projects across all 36 states, and aid needs assessment exercises for elected representatives to optimise project nomination and implementation.”

It added: “The Tracka Mobile 2.0 will strengthen the advocacy capacity of CSOs, citizens and pressure groups to engage public institutions and demand improved and sustainable service delivery.

Likewise, it will provide research and policy analysts with a repository of data they can leverage for policy documents.”

Commenting on the Mobile Application, Project Manager, BudgIT, Henry Omokhaye, said:

