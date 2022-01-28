BudgIT launches website on extractive industry issues

BudgIT Foundation, a civic-tech organisation, has launched the “FixOurOil” website, a platform that it says, provides citizens, CSOs and the media with insights and data on the prevailing issues in the extractive industry to advance advocacy in Nigeria’s natural resource governance and sustainability. In a press release, the organisation noted: “Historically, the Nigerian extractive industry has functioned as a pander used to cushion the needs of very few highly placed in the society. This has not only disrupted transparency in the sector, it has also resulted in limited resources for revenue generation and limited job opportunities for the citizens. “This is not ideal for the operational activities of the oil and gas industry; thus, it is expedient for citizens to demand for a more effective resource governance in the sector using information uploaded on this platform. “Likewise, data on this portal can be leveraged to improve the advocacy for beneficial ownership reforms, reforms within Nigeria’s State-Owned Enterprises, the review of legislatures governing the oil and gas sector, and the promotion of accountability in the revenue generation Extractive Industry. “The platform also serves as a repository for BudgIT’s latest infographics, policy briefs, interactive videos, blog posts on the extractive industry.
Related Articles
Nigerian startups, others to benefit from Google’s $3m
A global tech company, Google, has launched a $3 million initiative tagged “Black Founders Fund Africa” to empower technology startups in Nigeria and other African countries. Google said the programme was part of its global commitment to support underserved communities. Specifically, Google will be working with the Co-Creation Hub, a Google for Startups partner and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Delay, poor handling threaten 600,000 jobs, N216bn cashew trade
Delay and inability to meet quality specification and export requirements in the global market are threatening over 600,000 jobs in the cashew nuts sector. Nigeria has the capacity to produce 300,000 metric tonnes or N216 billion ($450 billion) of unprocessed cashew nuts annually, but it was learnt that several fac-tors have hindered the country from […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Amazon launches online pharmacy in new contest with drug retail
Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday launched an online pharmacy for delivering prescription medications in the United States, increasing competition with drug retailers such as Walgreens, CVS and Walmart. Called Amazon Pharmacy, the new store lets customers price-compare as they buy drugs on the company’s website or app. Shoppers can toggle at checkout between their co-pay […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)