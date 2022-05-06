BudgIT opens U.S. office

BudgIT recently introduced its United States office in Washington, DC to a group of leaders, stakeholders, donor representatives and citizens. According to a press release, the event hosted people from across the development sector such as Transparency Accountability Initiative, Carnegie Endowment fund, Open Government Partnership, MacArthur Foundation and other distinguished leaders from across the world. The statement said that the opening of the office in Washington is part of BudgIT’s post anniversary strategy to expand its operations and enhance civic innovation globally. In the last few years, BudgIT has opened offices in Sierra Leone, Senegal, Ghana and Nigeria. The civic organisation continues to test its thesis that communities and citizens across the world deserve access to public information in a simplified and engaging way for civic action and institutional improvement. “We believe that our ideas are valid across the world and we are happy to see this experimentation work out. We accept that learning can be shared across the world. In the next two years, we plan to open our offices in Kenya and make the US lead support of all our international programs,” said Oluseun Onigbinde, Global Director, BudgIT. While the central mission of BudgIT’s work has not changed, the programming for the US office has been specifically designed to combine the use of creative arts, technology.
