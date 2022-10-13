News

BudgIT ranks Rivers tops in fiscal performance

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja Comment(0)

Rivers State has retained the top position among the 36 states in the latest round of the fiscal performance rankings by BudgIT.

The oil-rich state maintained its overall fiscal performance position, ranking first this year just like it did in 2020 and 2021.

Kaduna and Cross River states made it to the top five, while Yobe, Bayelsa and Benue sit at the bottom of the table.

The ranking known as #State of States Report is an annual assessment conducted by BudgIT, a foremost civic-tech organisation leading the advocacy for fiscal transparency and accountability in Nigeria.

The annual report assesses and ranks the fiscal performance of all 36 states, from the most sustainable to the least sustainable.

In launching the 2022 edition of its annual States of States report titled: ‘Sustainable Governance Reforms for a New Era’, on Thursday, BudgIT said the 36 states were ranked using five metrics, namely Index A examining states’ ability to meet Operating Expenses (Recurrent Expenditure) with only their Internally Generated Revenue.

 

Our Reporters

