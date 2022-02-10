Business

BudgIT set to launch tracking report on constituency projects

Posted on Author Our Reporters

BudgIT, a civic tech organisation raising the standards of transparency, citizens engagement and accountability in government, has announced that it will launch its project tracking report on February 15, 2022, in Abuja. According to a press release, the report titled: “Creating Awareness, Tracking Public Projects, Catalysing Community Impact In Trying Times” reviews the work done by Tracka, BudgIT’s community engagement and service delivery promotion arm, and documents the findings from government projects tracked across 32 states in Nigeria between January 2020 and June 2021.

The statement also said that the report details the findings of 3,265 government projects tracked across 32 states, adding that of these projects, 1308 have been completed, 427 are on-going, 643 have not started, 133 have been abandoned, while 774 have unspecified locations.

It added: “Key findings in the report reveal salient issues with project execution in Nigeria such as agencies’ inability to execute projects, obscurity of budgetary provisions, use of substandard materials, cash payments of grants, poor maintenance of projects, and lack of an effective monitoring and evaluation body.”

 

Our Reporters

