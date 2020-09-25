BudgIT: States’ debt surges by 162.87% in 5 years

Debts of the nation’s 36 states jumped by 162.87per cent (N3.34trillion) from N2.05trillion in 2014 to N5.39trillion in 2019, a new report by BudgIT has shown. The civic advocacy organisation, which stated this in the recently released 2020 edition of its annual State-of-States report titled, “Fiscal Sustain ability and Epidemic Preparedness Financing at the State level,” disclosed that 10 states accounted for approximately half or N1.68trllion of the increase. Commenting on the report in a statement made available to New Telegraph, BudgIT said: “Without a doubt, soaring debt burden, imprudent fiscal planning, and nearly a decade of misplaced expenditure priorities have beaten a clear path to fiscal crisis for many Nigerian states.

“This is veritably evident in our just released 2020 Fiscal Sustainability Index where some states rank higher than others and most are still below the sustainability point. Rivers state occupies the number #1 position on the index, followed by Anambra, Ogun and Lagos. Among the states that are not fiscally sustainable, Bayelsa, Osun, Ekiti and Plateau occupy the least positions. “From our 2020 State of States analysis, 13 states were unable to fund their recurrent expenditure obligations together with their loan repayment schedules due in 2019 with their respective total revenues. “The worst hit of these 13 states are – Oyo, Kogi, Osun and Ekiti States while the other states on this pendulum are Plateau, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Cross River, Benue, Taraba and Abia.

Like this: Like Loading...