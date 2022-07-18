BudgIT to host ‘Active Citizens Awards’

BudgIT, a foremost civictech organisation leading the advocacy for accountability, transparency and effective service delivery in Nigeria and four other African countries, has announced the maiden edition of its Active Citizens Awards.

This event, which is scheduled to hold on September 10, 2022, at the Civic Centre, Lagos, seeks to promote and recognise individuals and organisations doing tremendous humanitarian work in Nigeria.

According to Oluseun Onigbinde, BudgIT’s Global Director, the awards is one of BudgIT’s signature initiatives and efforts to spotlight and recognise personalities, organisations and agencies that are championing causes, programs and initiatives that have positively influenced women’s rights, community service, disability rights and inclusion, political activism, civic engagement and action journalism, human rights, effective service delivery and other gains of social activism in Nigeria.

He said: “There is nothing more remarkable than recognising personalities who do exceptional work within the civic ecosystem and are committed to ensuring citizens and government continually uphold the ideals of democracy. We believe that the Active Citizens Awards would stir more conversations on the need to entrench a culture of recognising and celebrating the tremendous contributions of development leaders to effective governance and an active civic space in Nigeria.

The awards will feature ten (10) categories, including the Oby Ezekwesili Award for Women Advocacy, Award for Community Service, Disability Rights Advocacy or Empowerment Award, Award for Institutional Transparency, Art for Activism and many more.”

According to a press release, of the 10 categories of awards, only five are open to nominations from the public. A panel of selected judges will carefully select winners for the other five categories after thorough research and deliberations hinged on specific criteria and the selection process.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...