Business

BudgIT to host ‘Active Citizens Awards’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

BudgIT, a foremost civictech organisation leading the advocacy for accountability, transparency and effective service delivery in Nigeria and four other African countries, has announced the maiden edition of its Active Citizens Awards.

This event, which is scheduled to hold on September 10, 2022, at the Civic Centre, Lagos, seeks to promote and recognise individuals and organisations doing tremendous humanitarian work in Nigeria.

According to Oluseun Onigbinde, BudgIT’s Global Director, the awards is one of BudgIT’s signature initiatives and efforts to spotlight and recognise personalities, organisations and agencies that are championing causes, programs and initiatives that have positively influenced women’s rights, community service, disability rights and inclusion, political activism, civic engagement and action  journalism, human rights, effective service delivery and other gains of social activism in Nigeria.

He said: “There is nothing more remarkable than recognising personalities who do exceptional work within the civic ecosystem and are committed to ensuring citizens and government continually uphold the ideals of democracy. We believe that the Active Citizens Awards would stir more conversations on the need to entrench a culture of recognising and celebrating the tremendous contributions of development leaders to effective governance and an active civic space in Nigeria.

The awards will feature ten (10) categories, including the Oby Ezekwesili Award for Women Advocacy, Award for Community Service, Disability Rights Advocacy or Empowerment Award, Award for Institutional Transparency, Art for Activism and many more.”

According to a press release, of the 10 categories of awards, only five are open to nominations from the public. A panel of selected judges will carefully select winners for the other five categories after thorough research and deliberations hinged on specific criteria and the selection process.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Oil prices fall after Shanghai starts lockdown

Posted on Author Reporter

  Global oil prices have fallen as China starts to implement a city-wide lockdown in Shanghai, an important financial and manufacturing hub. Brent crude lost more than $5 a barrel on concerns that the move would mean that demand for oil will fall, reports the BBC. The Shanghai Composite stock index fell in early trade […]
Business

Nigeria, U.S. dislodge Algeria in gas exports to Spain

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

5 vessels depart Onne Port with 364,779MT IMPROVEMENT Volumes of gas supplies  from Nigeria has doubled  year-on-year     Spanish natural gas intake has increased by 12 per cent year-on-year to 36.7 TWh as robust LNG imports from U.S., Nigeria and Russia halted imports from Algeria. According to data released by gas grid operator, Enagas, […]
Business

Demand for probe heightens as subsidy gulps N10trn

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Group picks holes in FG’s price modulation REALITY Women professionals say COVID-19 accentuates hitherto ignored reality     Fuel subsidy is contributing to the crisis rocking Nigeria and has gulped an average of N10 trillion in the last 10 years.   Women in Energy Network, an umbrella body for all women in the sector, which […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica