BudgIT unveils finalists for ‘Active Citizens Award’

BudgIT has announced the shortlist of nominees for the maiden edition of its Active Citizens Award, scheduled to hold on September 10, 2022, at the Civic Centre, Lagos. According to a press release, the Award, which is one of BudgIT’s signature initiatives, “will celebrate and recognise personalities, organisations and agencies that are championing causes, programmes and initiatives that have positively influenced women’s rights, community service, disability rights and inclusion, political activism, civic engagement and action, journalism, human rights, effective service delivery and other gains of social activism in Nigeria. “It will also spark further discussions on the importance of recognising and appreciating development leaders’ contributions to good governance and effective service delivery in Nigeria.” The testament said that of the 10 award categories, only five were open for nomination — the Oby Eszekwesili Award, the Award for Community Service, the Solution Journalism Award, the Award for Civic Activism, and the Disability Advocacy/ Empowerment Awardadding that it received over 300 nominations. For instance, on nominees for the Oby Ezekwesili Award, which recognises Nigerian women who are breaking societal limits and impacting Nigeria’s socio-economic development and gender equality, the organisation said listed, Adepeju Jaiyeoba, BrownButton Foundation, Bisayo Busari Akinnadeju, ProjectOne, Oladiwura Oladepo, Tech4Dev and Dr Kemi Dasilva Ibru, WARIF.
Related Articles
Allianz consolidates presence in East African market
Frontline underwriting firm, Allianz, has moved ahead to consolidate its presence in the East African market. To this end, it initiated a series of events aimed to introduce the brand to the East African market, not only as a worldwide insurance leader, but also as a global thought leader and expert in financial and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
5G: Nigerians eager for new network rollout
In a few weeks time, Nigeria may be witnessing the beginning of another revolution as the two telecommunications companies that won the 3.5gigahertz(GHz) spectrum auction for the deployment of 5G technology, MTN Nigeria and Mafab Communications, are expected to roll out the service this month. Nigerian mobile and internet subscribers’ eagerness to witness a new, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
How Alysha Bush established herself as a leading entrepreneur
Alysha Bush is built different than most entrepreneurs. From a young age Alysha has made a name for herself in sports. She has broken several records during her swimming career and was even coached by Michael Phelps himself. Right after college, she felt as though she wasn’t living to her fullest potential and decided […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)