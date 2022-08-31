BudgIT unveils finalists for ‘Active Citizens Award’

BudgIT has announced the shortlist of nominees for the maiden edition of its Active Citizens Award, scheduled to hold on September 10, 2022, at the Civic Centre, Lagos. According to a press release, the Award, which is one of BudgIT’s signature initiatives, “will celebrate and recognise personalities, organisations and agencies that are championing causes, programmes and initiatives that have positively influenced women’s rights, community service, disability rights and inclusion, political activism, civic engagement and action, journalism, human rights, effective service delivery and other gains of social activism in Nigeria. “It will also spark further discussions on the importance of recognising and appreciating development leaders’ contributions to good governance and effective service delivery in Nigeria.” The testament said that of the 10 award categories, only five were open for nomination — the Oby Eszekwesili Award, the Award for Community Service, the Solution Journalism Award, the Award for Civic Activism, and the Disability Advocacy/ Empowerment Awardadding that it received over 300 nominations. For instance, on nominees for the Oby Ezekwesili Award, which recognises Nigerian women who are breaking societal limits and impacting Nigeria’s socio-economic development and gender equality, the organisation said listed, Adepeju Jaiyeoba, BrownButton Foundation, Bisayo Busari Akinnadeju, ProjectOne, Oladiwura Oladepo, Tech4Dev and Dr Kemi Dasilva Ibru, WARIF.

