BudgIT urges states to fully adopt TSA

Stories Tony Chukwunyem Against the background of declining revenue allocation from Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to the three tiers of government, a civic organisation, BudgIT,

has called on states to fully adopt the Treasury Single Account (TSA). The organisation made the call in a report obtained by New Telegraph on Monday. According to the report, despite efforts by the World Bank and the Federal Government to encourage the sub-nationals to commence full implementation of the TSA policy, “states generally tend to see the TSA as a mere monitoring tool, as opposed to a set of accounting, managerial and financial protocols.” The report said: “Although Nigeria operates a federal system, there is much to be desired regarding the ‘fiscal’ arrangement, as state governments often manage their economies with heavy dependence on revenue from the federation account. “Eventually, the World Bank funded a $1.5 billion dollar State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Program- for-Results; a renewed effort by the Federal Government to nudge States to adopt a common set of fiscal behaviours aimed at attaining fiscal sustainability. “The programme combines actions from the Fiscal Sustainability Plan (FSP) and the Open Government Partnership (OGP) agenda to incentivise PFM reform actions (called Disbursement Linked Results). One of the key reforms under the program required states to institute a functional TSA, covering a minimum of 80 per cent of state government finances by 2021 and the account should be premised on a formally approved cash management strategy.” However, the report said that from its findings, “only Kaduna (the sole state in the federation) has met SFTAS requirements for two years in a row.” Highlighting the benefits that states can derive from fully adopting the TSA, the report said: “A fully functional TSA (as envisioned by SFTAS) exposes the amount of revenue a state has, meaning state governors will be under more pressure from citizens and civil society, to carry out citizen-focused governance as the ‘true’ revenue position of government would be known. “In addition, lifting this veil means state executives may have less discretion in sourcing for revenue and short term finance, hitherto bordering on government and commercial bank relationships that may be mutually beneficial but detrimental to government transparency and accountability.” The report further urged state governors to prioritise the implementation and enforcement of Cash Management Frameworks, in the format suggested by the SFTAS Programme, for all the MDAs within the state. “State governors should insist on the full implementation of TSA as a management and administrative practice, across all MDAs, as this has the potential to free up idle funds that can be used by the state

