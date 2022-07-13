Business

BudgIT urges states to fully adopt TSA

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Stories Tony Chukwunyem Against the background of declining revenue allocation from Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to the three tiers of government, a civic organisation, BudgIT,

 

has called on states to fully adopt the Treasury Single Account (TSA). The organisation made the call in a report obtained by New Telegraph on Monday. According to the report, despite efforts by the World Bank and the Federal Government to encourage the sub-nationals to commence full implementation of the TSA policy, “states generally tend to see the TSA as a mere monitoring tool, as opposed to a set of accounting, managerial and financial protocols.” The report said: “Although Nigeria operates a federal system, there is much to be desired regarding the ‘fiscal’ arrangement, as state governments often manage their economies with heavy dependence on revenue from the federation account. “Eventually, the World Bank funded a $1.5 billion dollar State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Program- for-Results; a renewed effort by the Federal Government to nudge States to adopt a common set of fiscal behaviours aimed at attaining fiscal sustainability. “The programme combines actions from the Fiscal Sustainability Plan (FSP) and the Open Government Partnership (OGP) agenda to incentivise PFM reform actions (called Disbursement Linked Results). One of the key reforms under the program required states to institute a functional TSA, covering a minimum of 80 per cent of state government finances by 2021 and the account should be  premised on a formally approved cash management strategy.” However, the report said that from its findings, “only Kaduna (the sole state in the federation) has met SFTAS requirements for two years in a row.” Highlighting the benefits that states can derive from fully adopting the TSA, the report said: “A fully functional TSA (as envisioned by SFTAS) exposes the amount of revenue a state has, meaning state governors will be under more pressure from citizens and civil society, to carry out citizen-focused governance as the ‘true’ revenue position of government would be known. “In addition, lifting this veil means state executives may have less discretion in sourcing for revenue and short term finance, hitherto bordering on government and commercial bank relationships that may be mutually beneficial but detrimental to government transparency and accountability.” The report further urged state governors to prioritise the implementation and enforcement of Cash Management Frameworks, in the format suggested by the SFTAS Programme, for all the MDAs within the state. “State governors should insist on the full implementation of TSA as a management and administrative practice, across all MDAs, as this has the potential to free up idle funds that can be used by the state

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Mixta Africa unveils topnotch apartments at Lakowe Golf Estate

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

A front-line real estate firm, Mixta Africa, recently tickled the taste buds of lovers of luxury homes with the lunch of its topnotch high-rise apartments, at the prestigious Gulf Country Estate, Lakowe on the Lekki axis of Lagos State.   Speaking at the lunching of the project known as Lakowe Heights, the firm’s Country Manager, […]
Business

Bitcoin, Ethereum set new trading records

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bitcoin and Ethereum hit a new all-time high on Friday. Bitcoin, world’s most popular cryptocurrency, rose 6.4 per cent to reach an all-time high above $56,620, taking its weekly gain to 18 per cent. It has surged more than 92 per cent this year, and now has a market value of more than $1 […]
Business

NPA needs N360bn to fix dilapidated Tincan Port

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said it requires not less than N360 billion ($600 million) for the reconstruction of the Tin Can Island Ports Complex. The Authority said that the port has reached its life circle and therefore requires total reconstruction. The Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, noted that remedial integrity and remedial works […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica