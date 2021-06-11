News

Buhari :10 convicted for maritime crimes in two years

…inaugurates new security assets to combat piracy

President Muhamadu Buhari has said that ten persons have been convicted for various maritime offences in the last two years since he signed the Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences Act into law. The President made this disclosure at the official flag-off of the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure in Nigeria also known as the Deep Blue Project at the ENL Terminal, Apapa Port, Lagos. Buhari, according to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, expressed the confidence that the project would enhance maritime domain awareness capability and improve law enforcement action, particularly in the prosecution of suspects under the Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences Act which was signed into law in June 2019.

‘‘This flag-off is an important step in the continuing shift in strategic action about regional maritime security. ‘‘It will serve as a benchmark for member states in the Gulf of Guinea and other relevant stakeholders to further develop innovative strategies and align efforts with the subsisting framework to improve maritime security in the region,’’ he said. While calling for greater collaborations among countries in the Gulf of Guinea to secure Nigeria’s waters and beyond, the President noted that the assemblage of the new maritime security assets was coming at a critical time when global discussions are centered on piracy activities and the new dimension it has taken in the region.

He maintained that concerted efforts and innovative actions were required to address maritime insecurity challenges at a time when the world’s waters account for 80 percent of transportation requirements of the global economy. ‘‘Therefore, the flag-off of the project marks an important milestone in this regard and in our collective effort to tackle security challenges in the form of piracy and other maritime crimes in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea. It is also a demonstration of the government’s strong commitment to ensuring security.

‘‘This intervention, no doubt, will facilitate a conducive environment for the maritime sector to thrive and contribute to the diversification of the Nigerian economy,’’ he said. He commended the Ministers of Transportation, Defence, the Chief of Naval Staff, the Director-General NIMASA, members of the Steering Committee, the Project Management Team and all other government stakeholders who have worked together to bring this initiative of the administration to fruition. Assuring of the government’s commitment to ensure the project’s sustainability, the President urged all critical stakeholders to work collectively for the greater benefit of all Nigerians, member states of the Gulf of Guinea and the global maritime community.

At the inauguration, the President, who witnessed the demonstration of a range of assets to tackle maritime security, supervised the naming of two vessels, Deep Blue Abuja (DB-Abuja) and Deep Blue Lagos (DB-Lagos) by the Minister of State, Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki.

