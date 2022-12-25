Buhari: 2022 Christmas, my last as President

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the 2022 Christmas celebration would be the last for him as the President of the country.

The President also vowed to continue to provide support for the sub-nationals and the nation’s armed forces for the remaining period of his tenure.

Buhari, in his Christmas message, made available to newsmen, yesterday, rejoiced with all Christians, adding that it was a period when people set aside their differences to celebrate.

He said: “For me and my family, this year’s celebration is unique. It is my last as your elected President. Twenty-two weeks from now, this administration will hand over to another.

“In the last seven years, I have had the privilege of receiving members of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) community on Christmas homage, except the year the COVID-19 pandemic denied us that opportunity. I will fondly remember them as my benevolent landlords and friendly neighbours.

“It is crucial that I remember this about my closest neighbours because there is no better way for us to celebrate Christmas as a people than showing genuine love, care, compassion and empathy for one another.

“We must never lose sight of the symbiotic relationship between Christmas and hope; Jesus Christ and humility, Christianity and grace.

“In this season of love, joy and peace, let us not fail to remember those who really wish to celebrate but are constrained in one way or the other by reaching out to them.

“Together, we can make this celebration a spectacular one by renewing our pledge and common resolve to work for the unity and prosperity of our dear country.

“Until my last day in office, I will continue to provide political and material support to sub-national governments, the Armed Forces, institutions and individuals working wholeheartedly for the peace, unity, stability and progress of Nigeria.

“The advances we have made so far on the economic front, especially in infrastructure; food security, anti-corruption, security, energy sufficiency, among others, will need to be built on.”

