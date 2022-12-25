News Top Stories

Buhari: 2022 Christmas, my last as President

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the 2022 Christmas celebration would be the last for him as the President of the country.

The President also vowed to continue to provide support for the sub-nationals and the nation’s armed forces for the remaining period of his tenure.

Buhari, in his Christmas message, made available to newsmen, yesterday, rejoiced with all Christians, adding that it was a period when people set aside their differences to celebrate.

He said: “For me and my family, this year’s celebration is unique. It is my last as your elected President. Twenty-two weeks from now, this administration will hand over to another.

“In the last seven years, I have had the privilege of receiving members of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) community on Christmas homage, except the year the COVID-19 pandemic denied us that opportunity. I will fondly remember them as my benevolent landlords and friendly neighbours.

“It is crucial that I remember this about my closest neighbours because there is no better way for us to celebrate Christmas as a people than showing genuine love, care, compassion and empathy for one another.

“We must never lose sight of the symbiotic relationship between Christmas and hope; Jesus Christ and humility, Christianity and grace.

“In this season of love, joy and peace, let us not fail to remember those who really wish to celebrate but are constrained in one way or the other by reaching out to them.

“Together, we can make this celebration a spectacular one by renewing our pledge and common resolve to work for the unity and prosperity of our dear country.

“Until my last day in office, I will continue to provide political and material support to sub-national governments, the Armed Forces, institutions and individuals working wholeheartedly for the peace, unity, stability and progress of Nigeria.

“The advances we have made so far on the economic front, especially in infrastructure; food security, anti-corruption, security, energy sufficiency, among others, will need to be built on.”

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

We’ll explore options to deal with rejected Electoral Act Amendment – Malami

Posted on Author Reporter

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has indicated the administration would explore all options available to deal with the National Assembly’s refusal to review the recently signed Electoral Act, 2022. President Muhammadu Buhari had, at the point of signing the bill into law on February 25, requested the National Assembly […]
News

Smith woos Nigerian MSMEs to tap in to idle £25bn in UK bank

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Chairman, British Africa Business Alliance, Mr. David Smith, has called on small scale business owners in Nigerians to come forward with business plans to utilise 25 billion pounds held in banks accounts in the United Kingdom by Africa savers looking for opportunity to invest. Delivering a lecture at the 20th Convocation ceremony of the […]
Feature Top Stories

OLU OF WARRI TUSSLE: Prince Emiko has come to stay as Olu–Chief Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

• Whatever they’ve done is mere window-dressing, says Ayiri Emami The last is yet to be heard about the succession tussle, which recently dovetailed into ‘the missing crown crisis’ regarding the Olu of Warri throne in the Kingdom in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State. The supremacy battle within the ruling house and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica