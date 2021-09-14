Buhari, 83 other leaders to attend UN General Assembly

Barring any unforeseen development, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to lead the Nigerian delegation to the 76th UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United Kingdom.

According to the provisional list released by the UN and cited by Per Second News, it was learnt that Buhari is scheduled to depart Abuja on September 19.

New Telegraph learnt that many leaders plan to attend the Assembly despite COVID-19 risks. Unlike the annual meeting last year conducted almost entirely virtually because of pandemic restrictions, the UN is expecting leaders from at least 83 countries to speak in person.

The outgoing annual President of the General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, a Turkish statesman, told journalists in his farewell news conference last week that at least 83 leaders were planning to attend this year’s event, albeit with slimmed-down entourages compared with pre-pandemic years.

It was further learnt that Bozkir will be succeeded by Abdullah Shahid, Foreign Minister of Maldives.

According to the provisional list released by the UN, top leaders from Brazil, Britain, Canada, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Pakistan, Turkey and Venezuela also plan to personally deliver their speeches scheduled for the second week

