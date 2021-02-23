Metro & Crime

Buhari, a very dependable leader – Akpabio

The Minster of Niger Delta Affairs and former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Chief Godswill Akpabio has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a “dependable leader” who is genuinely interested in the progress of the Niger Delta region and Nigeria in general.

 

The Minister, who stated this on Tuesday during the inauguration of the executives of a political support group, Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF), cited his commitment to accelerated development in the Niger Delta, like the increased work pace on East/West Road, as evidence.

